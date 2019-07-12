Viagra Boys challenge Iggy Pop to a rap battle at Mad Cool festival

They weren't being very serious. About anything

You know how it is at festivals: that mix of sun, beer and writing around shirtless on stage while singing a song about ‘Sports’ puts you in giddy spirits.

That certainly seemed to be the case for Viagra Boys when a (to be fair, equally merry) NME caught up with them backstage at Madrid’s Mad Cool festival, where they played at the opening party alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Lykke Li, Metronomy and Rosalia.

The heavily tattooed Stockholm band, fronted by the force of nature Sebastian Murphy (himself Swedish, but raised in California) have been turning heads with their extreme live shows and music that blends post punk, punk funk and even includes a saxophone.

In one of the stranger interviews you might see this week, they throw down the gauntlet to punk hero Iggy Pop, demand that small children stop going to festivals and get jobs instead and decide whether darts is or isn’t a sport.

Click above to watch.

