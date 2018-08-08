In mid-August every year in the Oxfordshire countryside thousands of revellers descend on the stunning Cornbury Park for Wilderness festival: a festival so wonderfully posh that David Cameron has been known to frequent it. And you know what, it’s bloody brilliant. Where else could you enjoy michelin-starred banquets and sing-a-longs with a live orchestra, before catching excellent sets from legends like Nile Rodgers and Chic or the wickedly talented Kamasi Washington. Here’s what happened on the Sunday of Wilderness 2018.