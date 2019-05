NME photographer Derek Bremner captured all the action from a weekend in the park.

Once againĀ Wireless Festival took over London’s Finsbury Park, for a weekend of totally banging music. With huge headline sets from Stormzy, J. Cole andĀ that surprise performance from Drake, as well as exciting performances from Rae Sremmurd and global superstars Migos, it was a mad three days of music. Here’s what went down.