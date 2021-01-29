The first song I remember hearing

Barry White – ‘You’re The First, The Last, My Everything’

“I remember hearing it on the radio and being told it was my parent’s wedding song. It’s the intro that really gets me – when it’s building up and he comes in with that beautifully deep voice.”

The first song I fell in love with

Advertisement

The Beatles – ‘All You Need Is Love’

“For the first few years of filming Harry Potter, we travelled around a lot by minibus and I played this on repeat. It might not be as clever as some of Lennon‘s other stuff, but when I was a kid it really got to me.”

The first gig I went to

Oasis – City Of Manchester Stadium

“It was amazing. To be in their cultural home watching them and being surrounded by all the guys who were there in ’94, all dressed in parkas, sunglasses and bucket hats, was just the coolest thing ever.”

Advertisement

The song I want played at my funeral

Guns N’ Roses – ‘Don’t Cry’

“I’d quite like everybody to cry at my funeral and hopefully playing a song that explicitly says don’t cry would make everyone a bit emotional if they weren’t already.”

The song that makes me want to dance

Wham! – ‘Freedom’

“Not George Michael‘s version from 1990, but the 1984 original by Wham! It reminds me of sunshine and instantly puts me in a good mood.”

The song that changed my life

The Verve – ‘The Drugs Don’t Work’

“They’re always seen as angry working-class blokes with guitars, but there’s so much emotion in this song. Every one of Richard Ashcroft‘s lyrics is so powerful. Even from a young age I thought there was more to their music than angry rock ‘n’ roll.

The song I do at karaoke

The Beatles – ‘Twist and Shout’

“There’s a place called Rising Star at Universal Studios in Florida, and I sang this with Jamie Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in Harry Potter. You get a full backing band and the whole bar sits and watches you. I hated every minute of it.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Kings Of Leon – ‘Sex On Fire’

“When it first came out I loved it, but it was so played to death that it became unbearable. Every bar you went into that song would be playing. I still think it’s a decent tune, but I can’t listen to it anymore.”

This interview originally appeared in a March 2017 issue of NME