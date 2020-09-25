The first song I remember hearing

Cat Stevens – ‘Wild World’

“When I was little, this was the first song I tried to learn all the words to. I was probably in the bathtub listening to it on the radio. My dad was a musician so there was always music playing in the house. Everything from The Beatles to Cat Stevens and Jimi Hendrix.”

The first album I bought

The Cure – ‘Staring At The Sea: The Singles’

“The singles collection was my introduction to them. The Cure were the first band where I wanted every album of theirs because their music seemed to fit perfectly with everything that was happening in my adolescent life.”

The song I can no longer listen to

Gotye – ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’

“I will say it’s a great song, but when I was working in Serbia it was literally every fourth song played on the radio. In every cafe, every club. Too much!”

The song I do at karaoke

Queen & David Bowie – ‘Under Pressure’

“I love to duet, so this classic is a lot of fun to do. I mean, singing in the footsteps of Freddie and Ziggy – what’s not to like?”

The first gig I went to

Yes – Florida, early ’90s

“I went to see British prog-rock band Yes with my parents when we were living in Florida. I must have been 11 or 12 years old.”

The song I play before I go on set

Ernst Reijseger – ‘Shadow’

“It depends on the work I’m doing, when I was filming [2017 drama] The Promise there’s a scene where my character returns home to his small town in Armenia and discovers it’s fallen victim to a genocide at the hands of the Turkish government. It’s a very intense moment so I prepared by listening to a Dutch cellist called Ernst Reijseger, who scored the soundtrack for Werner Herzog’s documentary Cave Of Forgotten Dreams. It’s really haunting – some of the most beautiful, primal music I’ve ever heard.

The song that makes me want to dance

Oliver Cheatham – ‘Get Down Saturday Night’

“It might be cheesy but you just can’t keep still to this. And I like to get my groove on to Marvin Gaye‘s ‘I Want You’.”

The album that changed my life

The Cure – ‘Wish’

“I was so obsessed with this album, but no one thinks it was their best one. It was really the band at the point of disintegration… But you know what? ‘From The Edges Of The Deep Green Sea’ is one of my favourite songs of all time and the first song I truly fell in love with. Then, as an adult, Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’.”

