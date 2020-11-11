Indie games you should check out this week: November 9-15

This week is the beginning of a new console generation, which means we’ll be seeing more unique experiences thanks to the increased power these systems will bring. Of course, one of the areas of gaming where things will be improved also happens to be with indie gaming. While it may not be as flashy as the big name stuff, it’s undeniably cool to imagine a world where indie developers get to harness all of the raw power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and how games could change because of that.

In celebration of next-gen consoles, we’ve got three indie games that are off the beaten track – some of which are available on these new consoles too. So, without any more of that ado, let’s jump right on into the games.

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin

There are lots of farming simulators, but very few of them have you playing as a spoiled harvest goddess who has to fight against monsters in-between toiling away on the land. Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin is a very different kind of farming game, because half of it is actually a 2D fighting game.

You’ll need to not only master the tools of your trade to get the most out of your land, but learn the timings and different attacks the enemies will utilise. Of course, it helps that this unique take on the farming simulator genre has a wonderfully charming art style, alongside a story about the goddess Sakuna and why she ends up having to fight off demons while growing rice. It all comes together to make a game that’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin is out now for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Bugsnax

In Bugsnax, you play as a journalist on the hunt for the story that could save your career. Having wasted a lot of time hunting down mythological creatures and hearsay, your boss has had more than enough and is ready to fire you. Thankfully, an explorer called Elizabert Megafig has sent you some footage about the mysterious creatures living on Snaktooth Island.

These creatures, of course, are the half bug, half snack Bugsnax. These strange beings not only run around saying their own names out loud like Pokémon, but also transform anyone that eats them. It brings a far more literal meaning to the phrase “you are what you eat”, and while it’s a little bit creepy, it’s not the only thing worth noting about Bugsnax.

You’ll have to journey around this strange island looking for clues and trying to track down Lizbert, while exploring the mysterious of Snaktooth Island and getting to know its inhabitants. It’s about as oddball a tale as you could come across, and we’re more than ready to sink our teeth into it.

Bugsnax is out November 12 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Mac.

The Pathless

The Pathless is a game where you take control of a powerful hunter who is taking down powerful, corrupted prey through a beautiful open world in order to restore the creatures to their normal forms.

You’ll need to journey far and wide, solve puzzles and overcome impossible odds if you want to succeed in this dangerous world. Combine that with the game’s stunning visual and absurdly fluid gameplay, and you have a title that you should absolutely keep in your sights.

The Pathless is out November 12 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, iOS and Mac (via the App Store).