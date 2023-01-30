‘Dead Space remake’: how to get the Burnished Suit

Dead Space remake takes the original 2008 horror game and rebuilds it from the ground up for new consoles. Players will notice a huge graphical upgrade, as well as slight changes to mission structure, combat and dialogue. Some things haven’t changed, and you’ll still be able to unlock the Burnished Suit by completing the game on a certain difficulty.

There’s a fair bit of replayability once you’ve finished Dead Space remake. You can try again on higher difficulties, or fire up New Game Plus to unlock the secret ending. There’s a handful of suits and weapons to collect as well, many of which are tied to the game’s Trophy List.

Here’s how to unlock the Burnished Suit in Dead Space remake, and some info on what it does.

How to unlock the Dead Space Burnished Suit

To unlock the Burnished Suit in Dead Space remake you will first need to clear the game on Impossible difficulty. As the name suggests, this is quite a challenge, with permadeath, and incredibly difficult enemies. You’ll likely need to be extremely familiar with the campaign to pull this off, but you’ll need to if you want to unlock the Burnished Suit for Isaac to wear.

What is the Burnished Suit?

The Burnished Suit is one of the hardest items to unlock in Dead Space remake. It’s a mostly black suit, with gun-metal grey armour pieces attached. The coolest part is the red light that comes from the visor, making it a very different look when compared to the default suit. The suit doesn’t offer any advantages and is purely cosmetic, but for completionists it’s a must-have.

So there you have it, that’s how to unlock the Burnished Suit in Dead Space remake. For more on the game be sure to check out our 4-star review of Dead Space remake.

