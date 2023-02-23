Fortnite’s Most Wanted challenges task players with completing a set of heist-themed tasks. One such task is to Mantle while under the effects of Slap Juice. This is fairly simple, unless you’re not familiar with Fortnite’s Mantling system. You’d be forgiven for this, as it was removed from the game for a while before being added back in recently.

Mantling can be used to clamber over objects while in the air. Think of it as a way to climb up over ledges, giving you one final boost in height. Many locations on the Fortnite map can only be reached by Mantling, so it’s a useful skill to master as early as you can.

Here’s how to Mantle in Fortnite, and how to do so while under the effects of Slap Juice. This will help you complete one of the most recent Most Wanted challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to Mantle in Fortnite

Advertisement

To Mantle in Fortnite, all you need to do is find a ledge or platform and jump towards it. As you reach the ledge, you will get a Jump prompt. Press A/X/Space Bar to Mantle. Your character will pull themselves up over the ledge. There’s an Augment called More Parkour that’s tied to Mantling. It causes your energy to regenerate briefly after Mantling.

Fortnite: how to Mantle while under the effects of Slap Juice

To Mantle while under the effects of Slap Juice in Fortnite you will first need to find Slap Juice. It can either be found in the form of Barrels (as pictured above), or as Slap Juice items found in Chests and as Ground Loot. A good place to look is Sloppy Shores, which is essentially a Slap Juice manufacturing plant. Break a Barrel here and your stamina bar will turn orange. Now, just Mantle before the effect wears off, as explained in the previous section.

That’s how to Mantle in Fortnite, and how to do it while under the effects of Slap Juice. For more on the game, be sure to check out when the current Fortnite Season ends.

Elsewhere in gaming, Angry Birds publisher Rovio has announced it’s set to delist the iconic mobile game because it’s still too popular.