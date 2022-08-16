Fortnite Kamehameha locations and how to use the new Dragon Ball item

Fortnite just launched a new suite of Dragon Ball content, with new areas of the map, and new items. You can now pick up the Kamehameha item, which allows you to fire off a huge energy blast towards your foes. It’s already proving to be extremely useful, especially as a way to destroy enemy cover at a distance.

Finding the Kamehameha item in Fortnite can be tricky, especially if you have no idea what you’re looking for. Thankfully, there are several ways you can get it during a match. You’ll want to track one down as soon as you can, as there are some challenges currently associated with using the Kamehameha.

Here’s where to get the Kamehameha item in Fortnite, and some info on how to use it correctly.

Fortnite Kamehameha locations

The easiest place to get the Kamehameha in Fortnite is from Bulma. She is found at Kame House, to the Far East of the map. You can see it marked on the map below by a blue waypoint. It’s a tiny island, so you can’t miss Bulma. Speak to her to get the Kamehameha item.

The next way to get the Kamehameha in Fortnite is to find Capsule Corp capsules, These will land throughout the map, over the course of a match. You will see a logo on your map like the one shown in the image above. Open the capsule to receive a Kamehameha item, and sometimes even a Nimbus Cloud.

You can also buy Kamehameha items from vending machines. They are found at most named locations, but if you’d like some pointers, check out the blue waypoint in the image above. You’ll find a Dragon Ball vending machine here, where you can purchase a Kamehameha.

Finally, you can pick up the Kamehameha from other players once you’ve eliminated them. Check out the image above to see what you are looking for.

How to use Kamehameha

To use Kamehameha, just equip it and hold the right trigger/fire button. You’ll rise into the air, and will be locked into a short charge-up animation. During this, aim the cursor at your target. Once the energy beam activates, you can move it around until it ends.

The Kamehameha is perfect for destroying structures, and does massive damage when it hits an enemy. Consider using it to attack enemies through walls, or to flush them out of cover. It’s also particularly effective against vehicles.

That’s all you need to know about finding and using the Kamehameha in Fortnite. For more on the game, be sure to check out our guide on using Geysers to launch yourself in Fortnite.

