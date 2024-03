All games releasing in 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch

2023 was the most stacked year for game releases in a long, long time. But, 2024 is shaping up pretty well too with several fantastic games coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Whether you are looking for something calm and chill, or a fast-paced action game or fighter, there is something coming in 2024 for you.

Below, you can find a full rundown of everything coming this year that has a date, as well as undated titles that are likely to release in the second half of 2024.

January 2024 game releases

February 2024 game releases

Granblue Fantasy Relink – February 1, 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – February 1, 2024 (PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Persona 3 Reload – February 2, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – February 2, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Foamstars – February 6, 2024 (PS5, PS4)

Helldivers 2 – February 8, 2024 (PS5, PC)

The Inquisitor – February 8, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Dragon Quest Builders – February 13, 2024 (PC)

Islands of Insight – February 13, 2024 (PC)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior – February 13, 2024 (PC)

Ultros – February 13, 2024 (PS4, PS4, PC)

Solium Infernum – February 14, 2024 (PC)

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered – February 14, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak – February 15, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

PlateUp! – February 15, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 – February 16, 2024 (PS5)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4 – February 16, 2024 (PS5)

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Skull and Bones – February 16, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Balatro – February 20, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Nightingale [Early Access] – February 20, 2024 (PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – February 20, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – February 21, 2024 (PC, Nintendo Switch)

Last Epoch – February 21, 2024 (PC)

Penny’s Big Breakaway – February 21, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Slave Zero X – February 21, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance – February 21, 2024 (PC)

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process – February 22, 2024 (PC)

Garden Life: A Cozy Life Simulator – February 22, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale – February 22, 2024 (PS4, Xbox Series X|S)

Pacific Drive – February 22, 2024 (PS5, PC)

Pentiment – February 22, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Sons of the Forest – February 22, 2024 (PC)

Splatoon 3: Side Order – February 22, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Shiren The Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – February 27, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin – February 27, 2024 (PC)

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – February 28, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game [Early Access] – February 29, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – February 29, 2024 (PS5)

Heavenly Bodies – February 29, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Welcome To ParadiZe – February 29, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

March 2024 game releases

The Thaumaturge – March 4, 2024 (PC)

Classified: France ’44 – March 5, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game – March 5, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

The Outlast Trials – March 5, 2024 (PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

WWE 2K24 [Early Access] – March 8, 2024 (PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Berserk Boy – March 6, 2024 (PC, Nintendo Switch)

Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – March 6, 2024 (PS4, Xbox One)

As Dusk Falls – March 7, 2024 (PS5, PS4)

Taxi Life: A Cab Driving Simulator – March 7, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Unicorn Overlord – March 8, 2024 (PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch)

WWE 2K24 – March 8, 2024 (PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Contra: Operation Galuga – March 12, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Goblin Stone – March 12, 2024 (PC)

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story – March 13, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Kingdom Come Deliverance – Royal Edition – March 15, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Outcast: A New Beginning – March 15, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Lightyear Frontier [Early Access] – March 19, 2024 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

MLB The Show 24 [Early Access] – March 19, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Hi-Fi Rush – March 18, 2024 (PS5)

MLB The Show 24 – March 19, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Alone In The Dark – March 20, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile – March 21, 2024 (Android, iOS)

Final Fantasy 14 – March 21, 2024 (Xbox Series X|S)

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition – March 21, 2024 (PC)

Midnight Ghost Hunt – March 21, 2024 (PC)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – March 22, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Princess Peach Showtime! – March 22, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Rise of the Ronin – March 22, 2024 (PS5)

Grandia HD Collection – March 26, 2024 (PS4, Xbox One)

Planet Zoo – March 26, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

South Park: Snow Day! – March 26, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Open Roads – March 28, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Pepper Grinder – March 28, 2024 (PC, Nintendo Switch)

April 2024 game releases

Turbo Golf Racing – April 4, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Children of the Sun – April 9, 2024 (PC)

Gigantic: Rampage Edition – April 9, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Grounded – April 16, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Sker Ritual – April 18, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – April 23, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau – April 23, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch)

TopSpin 2K25 [Early Access] – April 23, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Another Crab’s Treasure – April 25, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

SaGa: Emerald Beyond – April 25, 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board – April 26, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Manor Lords – April 26, 2024 (PC)

Sand Land – April 26, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Stellar Blade – April 26, 2024 (PS5)

TopSpin 2K25 – April 26, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Braid Anniversary Edition – April 30, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS)

Sea of Thieves – April 30, 2024 (PS5)

May 2024 game release

June 2024 game releases

July 2024 game releases

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak – July 5, 2024 (PS5, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition – July 11, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Frostpunk 2 – July 25, 2024 (PC)

August 2024 game releases

Black Myth: Wukong – August 20, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

September 2024 game releases

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl – September 5, 2024 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 – September 9, 2024 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Earth Defense Force World Brothers 2 – September 26, 2024 (PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

October 2024 game releases

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – October 10, 2024 (Nintendo Switch)

Terminator: Survivors [Early Access] – October 24, 2024 (PC)

November 2024 game releases

There are no games currently dated for November, but check back nearer the time as more games will be announced.

December 2024 game releases

There are no games currently dated for December.

Undated 2024 game releases

That covers the full list of 2024 games coming out. Be sure to keep an eye out for any updates to this list or surprise releases.