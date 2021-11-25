5 crucial tips to winning more ‘Battlefield 2042’ matches

Battlefield 2042 can be an unforgiving game for rookie players. Like other Battlefield games, the shooter prioritises securing, clearing and destroying objectives no matter the cost. While a hard-fought Battlefield 2042 victory doesn’t always translate to a glamorous K:D ratio, there’s plenty of glory to be won in earning that final, sweet victory screen.

But how do you win more Battlefield 2042 matches? It’s a fair question – when you’re staring at countless defeats and respawn timers, it can feel like a tough hill to climb. That being said, don’t give up – we’re here to help, with our five tips on winning more Battlefield 2042 games.

Before we get started, it’s worth keeping in mind that some of these tips will take some time for you to get the hang of. It can take a little bit of effort to adapt your playstyle and get into the swing of playing to win, but have no fear – you’ll soon be stacking up successes in no time. Below, you’ll find several tips that should hopefully help you to see that elusive victory screen more often.

Play for the objective

Okay, let’s get the obvious one out of the way first. As Battlefield itself will tell you, to start winning more matches you’ll need to play the fudging objective. Sniping from a distant rooftop might score you – and the other 20 people there – some fancy kills, but if nobody is actually getting into the objective zone, it achieves nothing.

If you find yourself chasing kills and losing more games than you should, it may be time to set your score aside and start pushing into more dangerous – and relevant – areas. Trying to advance that overall cause can result in several inglorious deaths, but you’re still creating pressure on the objective and helping push your team toward a victory. As an added bonus, actually contributing to the big picture feels fantastic – there’s nothing like being there to see your team seize territory for yourself. Your objective-driven attitude may even afford a little self-righteousness, as those distant snipers quickly become the teammates that rely on you for victory.

If you’re wanting to win more matches, this is the first step you can take – evaluate your playstyle, and ask if there’s more you can be doing to help the team.

Don’t be afraid to adapt your loadout

While it can be comforting to stick with the loadouts and equipment you’re familiar with, learning to adapt your gear moment-to-moment will do plenty to help win in Battlefield 2042. If you notice that your team’s being overwhelmed and slaughtered by those nightmarishly strong hovercrafts, take a second to make sure you spawn back in with an anti-vehicle (AT) weapon. Is your team being cut down en-masse on the way to an objective? It might be worth switching over to medic role to ensure your side doesn’t run out of tickets before getting what’s needed to win.

To know when a change may be needed, keep your eyes open. You’ll usually know just by looking at how your team’s doing in front of you, but for particularly big maps, keep an eye on the kill feed from time to time. If it’s a constant flood of vehicular manslaughter, take it as a sign to sling out the M5 and get to work.

Know when to respawn – and when to wait

Kenny Rogers may have had gambling on his mind, but his timeless advice – knowing when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em – comes in surprisingly handy for Battlefield 2042. If you’re unfortunate enough to be shot down into a revive state, you can help your team a lot by taking stock of your surroundings and knowing whether to quick-revive or wait.

If you’re miles away from a medic, under the watchful eye of an enemy sniper, deep in enemy territory – starring in another Kenny Rogers song, ‘Danger Zone’ – just accept defeat and hold down the give-up button. You’ll get back into the match faster than waiting, and you won’t run the risk of drawing any would-be heroes into danger and costing your team two tickets rather than just the one.

On the other hand, don’t let an itchy trigger-finger force you into respawning faster. Take a cursory look around to see if there’s any squadmates or medics nearby that can feasibly revive you. There’s no point wasting a precious ticket for your team if there’s a chance that you can get hoisted back up by a friendly face, so evaluate your position and see if it’s worth holding on for a moment.

Don’t be afraid to jump into vehicles

Vehicles are immensely powerful in Battlefield 2042, and making sure your team’s infantry is properly supported by a range of vehicles – be it tank, chopper or hovercraft – can be crucial to helping break into enemy territory.

As it stands, Battlefield 2042 doesn’t have a huge variety in anti-vehicle weaponry, so swinging into the fight at the helm of a tank can drastically affect your team’s odds of success in clearing particularly stubborn enemy holdouts.

When you’re perusing vehicles to spawn into, try to look out for vehicles that players are already piloting and see if they need a gunner. This lets you improve the effectiveness of an existing vehicle whilst leaving another one free for others to jump into, and hey – gunning for a pilot in a particularly bloody helicopter ride is a fantastic way to make friends. Speaking of which…

Squad up and organise comms

Although Battlefield 2042 is missing voice chat, that hasn’t taken any power away from squads. Joining a squad is nigh-mandatory for a better experience in Battlefield 2042, as it will allow you to be revived by – and spawn on – squadmates across the map. That’s a lot of versatility handed over just for joining a squad, but to really get the most out of the system, it’s worth taking it a step further.

Consider inviting your matchmade pals into a Discord server – or any voice chat service – and start talking tactics. The benefits can’t be understated – talking through your plan of attack (or defence) levels up every single aspect of play, and co-ordinating respawns does heaps for improving your chance of success.

There we have it – five tips to get you on your way to winning more Battlefield 2042 matches. Changing up your playstyle can take some time to get used to, but if you stick at it, you’re bound to start racking up those precious wins.

Battlefield 2042 is available to play now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.