”Alan Wake 2′ release date, launch times and PC requirements

Alan Wake 2 is just days away from releasing, which means players don’t have long to wait before returning to Bright Falls. Besides checking the game’s release date and exact launch in your timezone, it’s also worth taking a look at Alan Wake 2‘s PC requirements to make sure your computer is capable of running the sequel – but don’t worry, we’ve got everything you need to know here.

Alan Wake 2 follows two protagonists, returning novelist Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson. While Anderson is investigating a string of ritualistic murders in the town of Bright Falls, Wake has been trapped in the supernatural dark place for 13 years and is writing a horror story into reality to make his escape.

Developer Remedy Entertainment has shared a recap to get players caught up on the story – but for details on Alan Wake 2‘s launch and PC requirements, see below.

Alan Wake 2 release date in your timezone

Alan Wake 2 launches on October 27, 2023. The sequel will be available on current-gen platforms only, and will be releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For PC, the game will be sold exclusively on the Epic Games Store.

As for exact times, Remedy has confirmed it will launch at 00:00 EDT / 5AM BST / 6AM CEST / 7AM EET / 1PM JST / 3PM AEDT.

Alan Wake 2 PC requirements

PC requirements for Alan Wake 2 were confirmed last week (October 20), and have been worried some fans as they’re quite demanding. We’ve gathered the minimum, recommended and ultra requirements below, but you can check this tweet for information on running the game with ray tracing enabled.

Alan Wake 2 minimum PC requirements

These specifications will run the game with low visuals and 1080p, at 30 FPS.

Video card: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 660

GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 660 VRAM: 6GB

6GB CPU: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 recommended PC requirements

This will support the game being run with medium visuals and 1080p, at 60 FPS.

Video card: GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6700 XT (GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT for 30FPS)

GeForce RTX 3070 / Radeon RX 6700 XT (GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT for 30FPS) VRAM: 8GB

8GB CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 ultra PC requirements

This setup will run the game with high visuals and 2160p, at 60 FPS.

Video card: GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 7800 XT

GeForce RTX 4070 / Radeon RX 7800 XT VRAM: 8GB

8GB CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM: 16GB

16GB Operating system: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit Storage: 90GB SSD

Whether you’re playing on console or PC, that should be everything you need to prepare for Alan Wake 2‘s launch. If you’re looking to pass the time before Remedy’s horror sequel launches, check out our interview about the game’s “pop songs for weirdos” with creative director Sam Lake and the team at Fried Music.