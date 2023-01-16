‘Alan Wake 2’ release date, trailer, and latest news

Alan Wake 2 is officially happening, which is great news for fans of the cult mystery game. For the longest time it had seemed that Alan Wake and his penchant for moody exposition had been resigned to the annals of gaming history, until he appeared in 2019’s Control that is. He even featured in DLC for the game, where it was confirmed that there’s a shared universe between the two.

Now that the world has warmed up to Alan Wake once again, Remedy Entertainment is hard at work on Alan Wake 2. It’s said to be more horror-focused than its predecessor, with Remedy describing the game as the studio’s ‘very first dive into the survival horror genre’. Given that the team’s games often include horror elements, we could be in for a seriously scary time here.

While you wait for more on Alan Wake 2, you’ll find everything we know about the game so far, right here on this page. That includes the release date, a look at the trailers released so far, as well as the latest news.

Alan Wake 2 release date

Alan Wake 2 will release in 2023. So far, this is as much info as has been revealed by the developer. It’s likely that we’ll hear more soon, as the game could well be coming sooner than expected. Once we do hear more, this section will be updated.

Latest news

As more news is released on Alan Wake 2, you will find our coverage below. For now, here’s what we know:

Trailers

Only one trailer has been released so far for Alan Wake 2. You can watch the reveal trailer for the game below. This first aired during The Game Awards 2021.

What to expect

So, Alan Wake 2 is officially on its way, but what will it actually be about? Well, we’re betting it will tie into Control in some way, likely revolving around Objects of Power. Of course, the ending of Alan Wake saw Alan trapped in The Dark Place, with very little hope of escaping. The trailer gives very little away only that ‘this story is a monster’. Could this game be about Alan Wake escaping the darkness he’s trapped in, perhaps by writing a horror novel, and living through it as he does? We’ll have to wait and see.

That’s all we know about Alan Wake 2 so far. Given that it’s still slated for 2023, it’s likely that we’ll hear more very soon indeed. Until then, here are 12 upcoming games to look forward to this year.

