‘Alan Wake 2’ shotgun code: how to unlock the sherriff’s pump-action shotgun

If you’re nearing the end of Alan Wake 2, you may be wondering how to grab the pump-action shotgun that’s mounted on the wall of Bright Falls’ sheriff station. Compared to other puzzles in Remedy’s horror sequel, working out the sheriff’s shotgun code can be a little tricky – especially as it’s found right before the point of no return for Saga Anderson’s chapters.

If you’d rather not jump straight to the solution, here’s a tip: take a look at Sherrif Tim Breaker’s desk before scrolling any further, and see if you can work out the code from his interests. If you’re still stumped (or can’t wait to wrap up Saga’s story), check below – we’ve got you covered.

Shotgun code for the sheriff station in Alan Wake 2

The shotgun in Tim Breaker’s office can be unlocked by using the code 723 on the padlock. This is revealed by checking Sherrif Tim Breaker’s desk in his office, which contains a stack of books and a mysterious hand-written cipher.

The cipher, titled “Don’t Forget!!”, reveals that certain letters have a correlating number – and although it skips some of the alphabet, you can see that it counts up to 9 before repeating from 0.

With that in mind, take another look at the three-part book series (UFOs Myth & Reality) on Breaker’s desk. Going from part one to three, take the first letter of each author’s name and apply the cipher to it. This will give you the number 723, which is the code for the pump-action shotgun on the Sherrif Station wall.

Before you sweep it up, we recommend storing a couple of items in Saga’s shoebox. The pump-action shotgun takes up a bunch of inventory space, which means you’ll save yourself a bunch of hassle if you clear room before trying to pick it up.

While this should help anyone who's been stumped with the shotgun code puzzle, anyone struggling to get Alan Wake 2's end-of-chapter music out of their heads should check out our interview with Remedy's Sam Lake and Fried Music.