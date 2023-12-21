All ‘Fortnite Festival’ songs: here’s every track listed

Fortnite’s virtual music festival kicked off earlier this month, giving players the chance to live out their rockstar dreams. Check out the complete track listing below.

Over the past few years, Fornite has become the go-to platform for musicians looking to take to the virtual stage. The Kid LAROI launched his own experience within the metaverse ahead of the release of debut album ‘The First Time’ while Coachella brought reactive clothing and exclusive music to the game.

There have also been collabs with the likes of Eminem, Ariana Grande and Weezer but the latest Fortnite update has brought the first music-focused mode to the immensely popular battle royale game. Developed alongside Harmonix, the studio behind the Rock Band video game franchise, Fortnite Festival allows players to perform hits from a number of artists, and remix tracks with other players on the Jam Stage. The first season is currently being headlined by The Weeknd.

“Fortnite Festival takes you on a note highway to rhythmically conquer in front of a roaring crowd,” said Epic. “Choose songs for your setlist, then use your preferred control method to shred on Guitar, slap with the Bass, kill it on Keytar, bang on the Drums, or take vocals on the Mic!”

Players will start with two tracks in their locker – Fortnite’s ‘OG (Future Remix)’ and ‘Show Them Who We Are’ – but further licensed tracks can be unlocked by progressing along the Festival Season Pass or buying them using V-Bucks. Each track will cost 500 V-Bucks but the Main Stage will also offer a daily rotating selection of tracks for players to borrow.

Here’s every track available during Fortnite Festival

The All-American Rejects – ‘Dirty Little Secret’

Bell Biv DeVoe – ‘Poison’

Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’

The Cranberries – ‘Zombie’

DNCE – ‘Cake by the Ocean’

Epic Games – ‘Brace for Chaos’

Epic Games – ‘Butter Barn Hoedown’

Epic Games – ‘Run It’

Epic Games – ‘Switch Up’

Epic Games – ‘Take Me Higher’

Fall Out Boy – ‘My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ‘Em Up)’

Florence + The Machine – ‘Dog Days Are Over’

Greta Van Fleet – ‘Highway Tune’

Imagine Dragons – ‘Thunder’

Kendrick Lamar – ’I’

The Killers – ‘Mr Brightside’

KT Tunstall – ‘Suddenly I See’

Lady Gaga – ‘Bad Romance’

LMFAO feat Lauren Bennett and Goonrock – ‘Party Rock Anthem’

Machine Gun Kelly feat Willow – ‘Emo Girl’

NF – ‘The Search’

Nine Inch Nails – ‘The Hand That Feeds’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

OneRepublic – ‘Counting Stars’

PSY – ‘Gangnam Style’

Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Go with the Flow’

Sub Urban – ‘Cradles’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

The Weeknd – ‘The Hills’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

The White Stripes – ‘Seven Nation Army’

Weezer – ‘Buddy Holly’

Witchgang – ‘Nothing’s Alright’

Epic has confirmed it wants to bring “hundreds” of more tracks to Fortnite Festival. Season One runs until February 2024, with new tracks expected to be added as part of Season Two.