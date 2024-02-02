All ‘Persona 3 Reload’ exam answers

Yes, fighting for your life in Tartarus is tough – but when it comes to difficulty, the exams of Gekkoukan High School in Persona 3 Reload come a close second. Over four weeks across the game, you’re tested with questions about everything you’ve learned over the school term – but if you have the exam answers, it’s a complete breeze.

If you were paying attention and studying outside of class, you should be prepared for everything that comes your way. But all it takes is one wrong answer to lose your position as the top-scoring pupil in your grade. If you’re looking to earn some extra charm and a present from the Chairman, we’ve listed all of the answers to Persona 3 Reload‘s exams below. Don’t worry – we won’t tell if you don’t.

Persona 3 Reload exam answers

First exam answers

Question 1: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness”?

May Blues

Moody Blues

May Days

Dropsy

Question 2: Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of Earth?

A magnet

A tuning fork

A pendulum

A vacuum tube

Question 3: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

Frictional heat

Electricity

Magnetism

Cold air

Question 4: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?

Jomon

Yayoi

Kofun

Asuka

Exam two (starts 7/14) answers

Question 1: Which form of magic is used to find water sources?

Scrying

Dowsing

Channeling

Summoning

Question 2: How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?

The shape is bewitching

Its enchanting formula

An error in translation

A witch invented it

Question 3: Who designed the prototype for the katana?

Taira No Masakado

Yoshinobu Tokugawa

Prince Shotoku

Hojo Tokimune

Question 4: There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?

Incorrect apostrophe

Comma splice

Missing subject

Misspelling

Exam three – starts 13/10

Question 1: The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production.

Excessive ego

Self-glorification

Addiction

Apathy Syndrome

Question 2: Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem?

Pythagoras

Euclid

Hypatia

Turing

Question 3: What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone…

Superelectricity

Superelasticity

Superconductivity

Supertransformativity

Question 4: What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”?

To be noisy

To break into a smile

To reveal a secret

To clarify your point

Exam four – starts 14/12

Question 1: Which of the following originated in India?

The number zero

Imaginary numbers

Systems of linear equations

Factorials

Question 2: When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?

Sucrose

Maltose

Galactose

Maltese

Question 3: Which Roman goddess has been theorised as the namesake for the month of April?

Ceres

Minerva

Venus

Diana

Question 4: In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms?

Onna San no Miya

Lady Fujisubo

Aoi-no-Ue

Murasaki-no-Ue

Question 5: Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?

Mice

Cacti

Moose

Geeses

With all of our Persona 3 Reload exam answers , you’ll be set to end your year in Gekkoukan High School at the top of the class. If you’re looking for help in extracurricular activities – particularly Elizabeth’s requests – here’s how to complete I Wish To Become A Straw Millionaire.