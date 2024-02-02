All ‘Persona 3 Reload’ exam answers

Yes, fighting for your life in Tartarus is tough – but when it comes to difficulty, the exams of Gekkoukan High School in Persona 3 Reload come a close second. Over four weeks across the game, you’re tested with questions about everything you’ve learned over the school term – but if you have the exam answers, it’s a complete breeze.
If you were paying attention and studying outside of class, you should be prepared for everything that comes your way. But all it takes is one wrong answer to lose your position as the top-scoring pupil in your grade. If you’re looking to earn some extra charm and a present from the Chairman, we’ve listed all of the answers to Persona 3 Reload‘s exams below. Don’t worry – we won’t tell if you don’t.
Persona 3 Reload exam answers
First exam answers
Question 1: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness”?
- May Blues
- Moody Blues
- May Days
- Dropsy
Question 2: Which of the following did Léon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of Earth?
- A magnet
- A tuning fork
- A pendulum
- A vacuum tube
Question 3: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?
- Frictional heat
- Electricity
- Magnetism
- Cold air
Question 4: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?
- Jomon
- Yayoi
- Kofun
- Asuka
Exam two (starts 7/14) answers
Question 1: Which form of magic is used to find water sources?
- Scrying
- Dowsing
- Channeling
- Summoning
Question 2: How did the Witch of Agnesi gain the first half of its name?
- The shape is bewitching
- Its enchanting formula
- An error in translation
- A witch invented it
Question 3: Who designed the prototype for the katana?
- Taira No Masakado
- Yoshinobu Tokugawa
- Prince Shotoku
- Hojo Tokimune
Question 4: There’s an error in this sentence, what kind is it?
- Incorrect apostrophe
- Comma splice
- Missing subject
- Misspelling
Exam three – starts 13/10
Question 1: The hormone dopamine is related to our sense of accomplishment. Name a symptom of its over-production.
- Excessive ego
- Self-glorification
- Addiction
- Apathy Syndrome
Question 2: Who is considered by many to be the first numerologist, whose name lives on today in a mathematical theorem?
- Pythagoras
- Euclid
- Hypatia
- Turing
Question 3: What happens when electrical resistance reaches zero? Hint: It was the word I used to confess my love to someone…
- Superelectricity
- Superelasticity
- Superconductivity
- Supertransformativity
Question 4: What is the meaning of the phrase “to spill the beans”?
- To be noisy
- To break into a smile
- To reveal a secret
- To clarify your point
Exam four – starts 14/12
Question 1: Which of the following originated in India?
- The number zero
- Imaginary numbers
- Systems of linear equations
- Factorials
Question 2: When heated, the beta-amylase enzymes in sweet potatoes react with the starch present to produce which disaccharide?
- Sucrose
- Maltose
- Galactose
- Maltese
Question 3: Which Roman goddess has been theorised as the namesake for the month of April?
- Ceres
- Minerva
- Venus
- Diana
Question 4: In The Tale of Genji, who does Hikaru Genji compare to cherry blossoms?
- Onna San no Miya
- Lady Fujisubo
- Aoi-no-Ue
- Murasaki-no-Ue
Question 5: Which of the following words is not in the correct plural form?
- Mice
- Cacti
- Moose
- Geeses
With all of our Persona 3 Reload exam answers , you’ll be set to end your year in Gekkoukan High School at the top of the class. If you’re looking for help in extracurricular activities – particularly Elizabeth’s requests – here’s how to complete I Wish To Become A Straw Millionaire.