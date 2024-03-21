‘Alone In The Dark’: here’s how to open the lock in room six

In Alone In The Dark, one of the first puzzles likely to stump you is the lock in room six. Unlike most padlocks, this needs the right combination of symbols instead of numbers to unlock – and deciphering the solution means solving another puzzle within a puzzle. Getting this open is mandatory for retrieving the broken piece of plate and continuing with the game, but don’t worry – if you’re stuck, here’s a solution for solving the lock puzzle.

If you don’t want to spoil the satisfaction of working this one out yourself, we recommend you don’t continue reading – from here on out, we’ll spell out every step you need to get that lock open. Either way, don’t feel bad about getting stuck – this can be a genuinely tricky brain teaser, especially if you haven’t played a puzzle game in awhile.

Alone In The Dark room six lock puzzle solution

First of all, you’ll want to get your bearings by taking a look at the lock. Keen astrologists may notice that the symbols on its combination dial are star signs. Now, grab Perosi’s Journal from the bed and give it a look. The text isn’t too important, and we recommend viewing the book in full-screen – you’ll notice that there’s an illustration of star signs (see above), with some of them labelled with numbers.

Though some of them are missing numbers, if you count from the symbol marked number one, you can work out that they all count from one to 12 in order.

Now, go over to the wall by the door and take a look at the paintings in a row. You’ll notice some of Decerto Manor’s mysterious rot has taken hold of the wall. The goal is to flip certain paintings until the rot is shown in a continuous line – but to save time, you want to flip over every painting except for the portraits of William Arges, Franklyn Mosig, and Norah Keith.

With those names, go to the back of the room and take a look at the family tree painting. Each person on there has a number, and if you look for Arges, Mosig, and Keith, you’ll get the digits two, nine, and four. Now, take those numbers and apply them to the drawing in Perosi’s Journal. Count around from one, and you’ll get the lock’s combination: Pisces, Libra, Taurus.

Put those symbols into the lock (Pisces looks like inverse brackets, Taurus looks like a bull with horns, Libra is a bump over a straight line) and the lock will open, giving you the plate piece you need to continue your investigation. Congratulations!