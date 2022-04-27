‘Apex Legends Mobile’ release date, latest news and everything we know

Apex Legends Mobile takes the high-paced action of the base game and adds a unique twist. In doing so, it creates a shooter experience that is built for mobile devices, with slight tweaks to make the most of the touchscreen controls. It has its own lineup of Legends, taken from the base game, and has started rolling out in certain territories.

The launch of Apex Legends Mobile began earlier this year, rolling out slowly across certain countries in a staggered fashion. Because of this, it’s been somewhat difficult to keep track of when you’ll actually be able to play the full game. In the UK and the US, things haven’t quite come together yet, though there is some info regarding a possible release window.

To help make sure you stay up to date with all things Apex Legends Mobile, including the release date, trailers and crossplay functionality, we’ve put together this guide. We’ll take a look at the lineup of Legends available at launch, and list where the game is currently live in open beta.

Latest news

Apex Legends Mobile release date

As we mentioned before, Apex Legends Mobile has had a staggered launch, starting in March 2022. This is when the game became available in certain territories, with news to follow on a full worldwide launch. The UK release date has yet to be announced, but developer Respawn has teased that it is aiming for Summer 2022. We’ll be sure to update this page once we hear more. Here’s a list of countries where Apex Legends Mobile is currently available:

Argentina

Australia

Colombia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Mexico

New Zealand

Peru

Philippines

Singapore

Apex Legends Mobile – minimum requirements for Android

Soc: Snapdragon 435/ Hisilicon Kirin 650/ Mediatek Helio P20/ Exynos 7420

Android 6.0

Open GL 3.1 or higher

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Apex Legends Mobile – minimum requirements for iOS

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

4 GB free space

At least 2 GB RAM

Is it free-to-play?

Just like the main version of Apex Legends, Apex Legends Mobile will be free-to-play at launch. You’ll be able to spend money on things like cosmetics and battle passes. Apex Legends generally restricts offering any paid content that affects gameplay, and this seems to be the case for the Mobile version also.

Is there crossplay with PC?

Apex Legends Mobile does not feature crossplay with the other versions of the game. This is because it is technically a different game to the one found on PC and consoles, with mobile-first gameplay design. This makes it unlikely that the game will ever feature crossplay with other, non-mobile versions.

Mobile Legends list

Apex Legends Mobile features many of the Legends found in the main game. It does have its own roster however, which you can check out below:

Bloodhound

Bangalore

Octane

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Pathfinder

Wraith

Caustic

Mirage

Wattson (beta-tested only)

Revenant (beta-tested only)

Crypto (beta-tested only)

Latest trailer

There have been a few trailers released so far for Apex Legends Mobile. Here’s the latest, showing off some gameplay and Legends abilities.

That’s all you need to know about Apex Legends Mobile. As we get closer to a possible release window this summer, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated. In the meantime, be sure to check out our page on 10 games to look forward to in 2022.