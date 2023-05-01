‘Armored Core 6’ release date, trailer and latest news

Armored Core 6 was recently revealed, after having been heavily rumoured for many years. This is great news for fans of the tough-as-nails mech series, especially given that there hasn’t been an Armored Core game since 2013. Since then, FromSoftware has become a world-renowned studio, and experts at combat-driven RPG games.

It’s clear that Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon is primed to be a slightly different experience to its predecessors, one that will hopefully incorporate everything the developer has learned over the last decade of game design. From what we’ve heard, the is still very much an Armored Core game, so those hoping for some Souls-like twists may be disappointed at launch.

Armored Core 6 just received a full release date, alongside a brand new trailer. This gives us our best look yet at the upcoming action-rpg, but there’s still plenty we don’t know yet. When new information is released, you’ll find it here. While we wait for more on Armored Core 6, here’s what we know so far.

Armored Core 6 release date

Armored Core 6 will launch on August 25, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This news was revealed in April 2023, alongside a brand new action-packed trailer. You can view it below.

Trailers

So far, only two trailers has been released for Armored Core 6. The first introduces some of the themes for the game, and gives us our first look at the new graphics style. Clearly the game is going to look great.

A trailer follows in April 2023, showing off more of the game. There’s gameplay this time around, which looks like it could really be pushing the series forwards. Check it out below:

What to expect

At present, few details have been shared about Armored Core 6. The game does have an official website already however, which does give some info on what to expect. First off is this description of gameplay:

“In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuverability to move freely through three dimensional fast-paced missions.”

Not too much to go on there, but at least we do know that mech customisation will once again be a major focus. In terms of story, a new substance has been discovered on a planet called RUBICON-3. This substance was hoped to advance human technologies, but instead caused a catastrophe, engulfing the entire surrounding solar system in fire.

Half a century later, factions fight over the substance found on RUBICON-3. This is where Armored Core 6 picks up. The player will act as an independent mercenary, sent to the planet to help control the war that has broken out.

The game’s director, Masaru Yamamura, joined FromSoftware studio president Hidetaka Miyazaki to tease the details of Armored Core 6 in a new interview with IGN.

“The main focus in AC6 – on the story mode at least – is having that story develop and play out,” Yamamura said. “We’ve concentrated on single-player for the story mode.”

They went on to reveal that while single-player is indeed the main focus, PvP will be available in versus modes.

Latest news

As new information is released on Armored Core 6, you’ll find our coverage below:

That’s all you need to know about Armored Core 6. It’s still early days in its promotion cycle, and as such we will likely see more information shared later on in the year. For now, check out our look at 12 games to get excited about in 2023.

