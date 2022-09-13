‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ release date, setting, trailer and news

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been announced, and with it Ubisoft is teasing a return to roots for Assassin’s Creed fans. During September’s Ubisoft Forward, the developer was keen to share what’s in store for Mirage and beyond – including an open-world game set in Feudal Japan and a mysterious game codenamed Hexe.

But all of that’s still in the distant future, while Mirage isn’t too far off. So far, Ubisoft has teased that it will ditch the role-playing game (RPG) mechanics that have frequented later Assassin’s Creed games like Origins and Valhalla. Instead, Mirage will focus on faster parkour and deadlier assassinations, while placing more importance on being stealthy.

With plenty of details on Ubisoft’s next Assassin’s Creed game to dive into, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Mirage so far- including the game’s release date, where it’s going to be set, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date and platforms

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch in 2023, however Ubisoft is yet to share a specific release date. When it launches, Mirage will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Amazon Luna.

Pre-ordering Mirage will grant buyers a 40 Thieves side quest, though it’s currently unclear what that quest will entail.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage setting and characters

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set in Baghdad, during 861 BC. Fans familiar with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will note that this places Mirage just 20 years before the events of Valhalla – and that’s for good reason, as Mirage‘s main character is none other than Valhalla‘s Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Mirage takes place at the beginning of Basim’s journey, as he joins the Hidden Ones. His mentor during this time will be an assassin known as Roshan, who is voiced by Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

As Ubisoft has noted, in 861 BC Baghdad was a hub for science and the arts. As a result, Ubisoft says players will be able to explore “an incredibly dense and vibrant city” with several districts, including the round city’s lush gardens and the industrial area of Karkh.

Players will also be able to visit the Alamut, fortress of the Hidden Ones, however will find that it’s still under construction in the time period that Mirage is set. In terms of getting around the city, players can expect faster parkour and new methods of traversal, including a pole vault ability. Ubisoft has specified that the Mirage team has centered its design of Baghdad around parkour, meaning players will be able to run, jump and hide across the city with ease.

Latest trailer

You can watch the first trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage below. The game’s cinematic world premiere shows Basim’s origins as a thief, who is saved from guards by the intervention of an assassin. From there, Basim hones his combat and parkour skills before being put to work as an assassin.

The latest trailer also showcases some of the tools Basim will have at his disposal, including a smoke bomb, poison mine, and an eagle that can assist in tracking targets.

Will Mirage be open-world?

While the next Assassin’s Creed will likely have open-world elements, it will not have the same focus on exploration that the last three Assassin’s Creed games (Valhalla, Odyssey, Origins) have had. Instead, Ubisoft has shared that Mirage will be “more driven and linear” than recent Assassin’s Creed games, though there will be moments where players can choose which order they complete their next missions.

