‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ release date, trailers and latest news

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is an upcoming open-world action game set in the Avatar universe. It takes place around the second movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, but in an entirely different region of Pandora. It’s planned as a first-person action game, though we haven’t seen much in the way of gameplay so far.

READ MORE: 8 iconic gaming scenes brought to life by licensed music

We’ve known about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for a while, as the game was officially revealed all the way back in 2021. Since the reveal, there’s only really been one real showing for the game, meaning that we still have plenty of questions about what it will be like at launch.

The main question on everyone’s lips is when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will actually launch. So far, we have a broad window, but no actual specifics from Ubisoft. It’s likely that we’ll get an update in the coming months and once we do, this page will be updated. For now, here’s everything we know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date

Advertisement

Ubisoft recently pushed back a bunch of release dates for its upcoming projects. Speaking in a press release, the company revealed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will now come out some time in 2023/2024. This relates to the fiscal year of 2023-2024, which runs through to March 2024. We can expect the game to release before then, but for now, there have been no specific updates offered. Once we hear more, this section will be updated.

Latest news

As Ubisoft reveals more on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you’ll find our coverage below. Here’s what we know so far:

Trailers

So far, there’s only been two trailers released for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The first is a cinematic trailer showing off the world of Pandora. You can watch it below:

The other trailer released is more of a developer diary, giving deeper insight on the technology and systems that will be in the game. Dynamic Weather, Ray Tracing and AI behaviour are all detailed:

Advertisement

Gameplay

There hasn’t been any gameplay revealed for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at present. We know that it will be a first-person action game, where the player will play as a Na’vi, as they embark on a journey across the Western Frontier of Pandora. From developer comments, players will be able to ride flying mounts, and interact with NPCs across an open world.

That’s all we know so far about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. As more info is revealed, you’ll find this page updated. For more on Avatar, check out our coverage on how James Cameron shot ‘Avatar 3’ and 4 early to avoid ‘Stranger Things’ ageing issue.

Elsewhere in gaming, a YouTuber has recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64