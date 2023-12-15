‘Baldur’s Gate 3’: how to save Mayrina in Act One

Enter the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 and you’ll find a rich, varied landscape that spans the Sword Coast, the forest of the Emerald Grove, the titular affluent city and much more. Illithids have taken over the realm and are implanting inhabitants with tadpoles that will transform them into humanoid mind flayers. Players will go on a hunt for a cure and have to embark on numerous quests as they do so, including working out how to save Mayrina in Act One.

Mayrina is an NPC whose husband, Connor, has died. She’s desperate to bring him back to life and decides to ask Auntie Ethel to help her. In return, Ethel has one request – that Mayrina surrender her unborn child to her. Ethel keeps Mayrina captive and starts to force-feed her, with nefarious plans for her future.

How to save Mayrina in Act One

Once you’ve entered the Fetid Bog, you’ll likely run into Mayrina’s brothers and overhear their troubling theory about where their sister has vanished to. They’re convinced Auntie Ethel is holding her against her will, and you’ll be given three choices in how to respond. If you ask Ethel what she’s done to Mayrina, you’ll unlock the quest and Ethel will disappear.

To save Mayrina and complete the quest, head to the Riverside Teahouse Waypoint and then continue west until you reach the Gnarled Teahouse. There, you’ll find Ethel and Mayrina, with the latter being teleported out of your reach by the former. To continue on Mayrina’s tail, walk over to the fireplace and walk through it, down the wooden steps and through the Overgrown Tunnel.

On the other side, you’ll be in the Ancient Abode and will find out who Auntie Ethel really is – a hag preparing to eat Mayrina and disappear. While this is unfolding, Ethel’s victim is suspended over a pit in a Gnarled Cage, which the hag will soon set on fire. You can save Mayrina from the cage with one of two methods. First, you can activate the Control Orb on the west side of the pit by sending a character to it or hitting it with a ranged attack. Once the Orb is activated, though, you’ll need to finish the fight before the cage breaks or Mayrina will fall to her death.

To defeat Ethel quickly, you can use a character with a good Strength level and shove her into the pit. Succeed and the cage will lower and Mayrina will climb to safety.

Alternatively, you can extinguish the fire with a bottle of water or the Create or Destroy Water spell. Ethel will respond by teleporting Mayrina out of the cage and adopting her as a disguise. Faced with two versions of Mayrina, you can figure out who is the real one by looking to see which one is wet from the water. Fight the dry Mayrina until Ethel relinquishes.

With the hag defeated, there’s still a few more steps to complete the quest. Visit the Ancient Workshop on the north side of the Ancient Abode and find the Bitter Divorce wand. Pick it up and continue north until you find a teleporting Mushroom Circle, which will transport you back to the surface and the bog. Mayrina is also there, standing by her husband’s coffin nearby. Use the wand to resurrect her husband and the mission will be complete.