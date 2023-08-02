‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ release date: here’s when it launches in your timezone

After years of Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 is officially launching in full this week. While some fans have been playing in Early Access since 2020, the role-playing game’s full release date will bring heaps of new content for veterans and newcomers alike — including the titular city of Baldur’s Gate, which is shaping up to be a massive addition.

Though the release date for Baldur’s Gate 3 was shuffled around in June, PC fans are finally going to get their hands this week — while PS5 players will need to wait until September to play.

For those on PC, the scale of Baldur’s Gate 3 means that many will be looking to get their adventure started as soon as possible. If you’re keen to jump in as soon as possible, here’s when Baldur’s Gate 3 launches across the world this week.

Baldur’s Gate 3 full release date and time

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 3 for PC, while the PS5 version will not launch until September 6, 2023.

For PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 launches at 4PM BST / 5PM CEST / 8AM PDT / 11AM EDT. However, some regions will see Baldur’s Gate 3 launch on August 4 due to timezone differences. To see where its release date lands for you below, check the below map that Larian shared in this blog post.

While this map covers release times for the PC launch, it’s worth checking back closer to September 6 to see what time Baldur’s Gate 3 launches for PS5.

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG set within the world of Dungeons & Dragons. An isometric game with turn-based combat, players are tasked with leading their party on a quest to cure themselves from the Mind Flayer parasite they have been infected with.

Players can create their own character or play one of the game’s existing party members, though director Swen Vincke recently weighed in on who fans should play first.

In July, Vincke also discussed how much Baldur’s Gate 3 will influence the role-playing genre, following game developers warning that it should not set a “new standard” for RPGs.

Ahead of the launch, Larian Studio has also confirmed that preloading will not be available for Baldur’s Gate 3 — so players will have to wait until launch to download the game.