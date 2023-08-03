‘Baldur’s Gate 3’: which class should you play first?

Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally launched in full, meaning thousands of players are diving into Larian Studios‘ role-playing game for the first time. Set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons, tabletop fans may spot some familiar monsters — although they aren’t the only thing that developer Larian Studios has brought over.

Just like in Dungeons & Dragons, players will need to decide on their character’s class before starting an adventure. In a game full of impactful decisions to make, choosing your class remains one of the most consequential of them all, as it determines the skills, abilities and gear you will be able to wield in the Forgotten Realms.

With so many classes to choose from, it can be daunting to decide which one you’ll go with — especially if this is your first time stepping into Baldur’s Gate 3. For fans looking for advice on which class to play in Baldur’s Gate 3, look no further: we’ve put together handy explainers for each of the game’s classes, along with advice on which one may be best for you.

What is a class in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In Baldur’s Gate 3, a class is something for an occupation for each character. There are 12 classes to choose from, and each greatly defines how your character will play: a Wizard will usually prefer to sling spells from afar, for example, while a Barbarian is happier swinging their axe on the frontline.

Each class has its own set of actions available, while magic-wielding classes have their own spellbooks to choose spells from. Additionally, a class determines what sort of weapons and armour your character can wield, and can unlock unique dialogue options in conversation.

Which class to play in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Once you understand what a class is, it’s time to decide which one is right for you. While the six origin characters you can choose to play are built with preset classes, Baldur’s Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has recommended that players make their own custom origin for their first playthrough of the game.

If you choose to take Vincke’s advice, this means that you can build your character around one of the following 12 classes.

Barbarian

Bard

Cleric

Druid

Fighter

Monk

Paladin

Ranger

Rogue

Sorcerer

Warlock

Wizard

Though choosing between 12 classes can be overwhelming, it’s best not to get intimidating. In a role-playing game like Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s best to choose the class that excites you most, rather than one purpose-built to sweep through combat. That being said, if that’s what you’re after, there’s no shortage of powerhouse builds to choose from once you have your class.

Below, we’ve explained what each class generally focuses on, along with advice on what playstyles they offer and why you should choose them.

Barbarian

A solid pick for first-time players who want to keep things simple, the Barbarian thrives on getting up close and personal in combat. Powerful melee attacks and durable health points make the Barbarian a straightforward and relatively forgiving class for newcomers, but even veteran D&D players are likely to fall in love with their delightfully angry playstyle.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

Pick Barbarian for: using fists instead of words, mastering all things melee.

Bard

The Bard class may not sound as intimidating as Barbarians or Warlocks, but these magical musicians are just as efficient. Smooth-talking adventures, Bards are also fantastic jack-of-all-trades on the battlefield: light weapons and magic are handy for taking down foes, while ‘Bardic Inspiration’ lets Bards amp up their allies with better dice roles.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords

Pick Bard for: sweet-talking your way out of trouble, being adaptable.

Cleric

Like the Bard, Clerics can be used as powerful supporting characters or fearsome warriors in their own right. A range of healing spells mean Clerics can be played as life-saving medics, but their faith-based magic has no shortage of powerful offensive spells. Of course, Clerics can just as easily strap on heavy armour and wade into the fight themselves.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Morningstars

Pick Cleric for: fulfilling the warrior-mage fantasy, taking care of the party

Druid

Druids rely on magic to heal their allies and enhance their own magical attacks, while ‘Wild Shape’ allows them to turn into all manner of wildlife at will. They may seem locked into supporting other party members, but don’t be fooled by these nature lovers: though they’re invaluable healers, seeing a Druid turn into a Bear to kill a goblin is gory enough to make a Barbarian blush.

Weapons: Clubs, Daggers, Javelins, Maces, Quarterstaffs, Scimitars, Sickles, Spears

Pick Druid for: chatting with wildlife, shapeshifting

Fighter

Combat experts, Fighters are capable of wielding just about any melee weapon or armour set. Though lacking in magic, this class is the most diverse option for players set on using conventional weaponry: whether you’re after a lightly-armoured swordsman or mace-wielding knight, Fighters are a perfect choice for versatile warriors.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

Pick Fighter for: ignoring magic completely, becoming melee experts

Monk

Monks are deceptively simple: wearing little or no armour, Monks flit through battle by punching everything they meet. However, Monks are given a slew of magical bonuses for fighting with their fists, meaning they specialise in staying agile and delivering a flurry of blows up close.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Shortswords

Pick Monk for: enlightenment through punching, flashier fights

Paladin

Like several of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s warrior classes, Paladins are capable of wielding light, heavy or medium armour. However, Paladins also have access to a range of healing and smiting spells, making them highly durable fighters that are also capable of keeping their allies on the frontline alive.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

Pick Paladin for: playing as a do-gooder, vanquishing evil

Ranger

Rangers are fantastic hunters and scouts, which translates to having a keen eye in and out of battle. Rangers can select one type of creature they specialise against, along with their preferred environment, making them brilliant characters for role-playing fans. Did we mention they can get pets?

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons

Pick Ranger for: role-playing as Batman, a talented all-rounder

Rogue

The go-to class if you played Skyrim as a stealth archer, Rogues are incredibly powerful assassins with a knack for striking from the shadows. Besides ludicrous damage in combat, Rogues are also brilliant for getting into places you shouldn’t — and more importantly, making sure you’re not caught.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords

Pick Rogue for: satisfying sneak attacks, stealthy shenanigans

Sorcerer

One the strongest spellcasting classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, Sorcerers boast a natural affinity for magic. With an adaptable range of spells to draw upon and a Wild Magic sub-class that lets Sorcerers modify their magic in new (often unpredictable) ways, Sorcerers are an easy shoe-in for players keen to immerse themselves in the arcane.

Weapons: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows

Pick Sorcerer for: chaotic magical playthroughs, three wildly different sub-classes

Warlock

Magicians who have been granted power through deals with supernatural patrons, Warlocks are slightly more durable spellcasters than Sorcerers and Wizards. Charismatic and particularly powerful in the opening hours of Baldur’s Gate 3, the Warlock is one of the most interesting magical classes you can choose — just be sure to read their fine print.

Weapons: Simple Weapons

Pick Warlock for: playing a villainous magician, pursuing power

Wizard

Finally, we have the wizard: the nerds of the magic world, who have to learn their spells the old-fashioned way to cast them. Wizards have the widest range of magic to call upon and can cast plenty of them from the get-go, making them the perfect pick for players who are leaning toward a magic playthrough but haven’t worked out the specifics.

Weapons: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows

Pick Wizard for: slinging spells from a distance, being a know-it-all