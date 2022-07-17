‘Bayonetta 3’ release date, platforms and everything we know

Bayonetta 3 was announced way back in 2017, and since then info on the highly-anticipated sequel has been scarce. Luckily, Nintendo and PlatinumGames finally lifted the curtain this year, confirming a release date, alongside a fresh look at Bayonetta 3.

As we edge closer to the release of Bayonetta 3, we’re getting an influx of new details to tide us over. There’s been the reveal of the new safe for work mode called Naive Angel, some new gameplay showing off Bayonetta’s skill set and combat style, and interesting hints as to what we can expect from the story.

To help keep you in the loop with all things Bayonetta 3, we’ll update this page regularly with the latest news and official details that are revealed by Nintendo. You’ll find the Bayonetta 3 release date, a look at gameplay, and an explanation of what platforms you’ll be able to play it on.

Latest news

As new info is revealed for Bayonetta 3, we’ll add our coverage below. So far, we have covered the new Naive Angel mode, the release date announcement, and the gameplay slice that was shown off recently:

Bayonetta 3 release date

Bayonetta 3 will release on October 28, 2022. This news was revealed earlier this year, and all signs point to it being a solid release date for the game. Of course, delays happen, but fingers crossed we’ll all be playing Bayonetta 3 this Halloween.

Platforms

Bayonetta 3 is exclusive to Nintendo Switch. This means that at launch, this is the only place you will be able to play it. Since Bayonetta 2, this exclusivity has been in place, and the series has yet to come to PC or other consoles. This is unlikely to change for Bayonetta 3.

Gameplay

So far, we’ve only seen a small gameplay slice for Bayonetta 3. It was revealed as part of the release date announcement, and showed off the huge variety in gameplay mechanics. There’s enemy-riding, huge city traversal, and even a turret gun shooting sequence involving a speeding train. You can check out the trailer below:

Trailer

Aside from the recent gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3, there was also a short trailer released last year showing the game for the first time. You can check out this trailer below, showing the new direction that the series is headed in.

Naive Angel mode

PlatinumGames recently revealed a rather strange new mode for Bayonetta 3. It’s called ‘Naive Angel Mode,’ and essentially acts as a safe for work version of the game. This means nudity is toned down, and adult images kept hidden on the screen.

Relax, the witch is back and sexier than ever🌙 We've added the revolutionary "Naive Angel Mode" to Bayonetta 3 so more people can fully enjoy it👍 By turning it on, you can play right in the living room without having to worry about what's on screen… we think😅#Bayonetta3 pic.twitter.com/SEs3vqrdYc — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) July 13, 2022

File size

Thanks to a listing on nintendo.com, we now know that Bayonetta 3 will require approximately 15GB of space. This is a hefty file size, so make sure you make room on your Switch, or use external storage options at launch.

That’s everything we know so far on Bayonetta 3. For more on the game, be sure to check out our coverage on the recent change of CEO at PlatinumGames.

