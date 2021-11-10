This Combat Shotgun loadout gets you the best shotgun in ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’

Winning isn’t everything. Sure, it’s fun feeling like you’re on the same playing field as your opponent, with a multiplayer match coming down to a simple question of who’s better. Maybe you’ll shake hands – in a Covid safe way – afterwards, and maybe even exchange a “GG”.

But if you’re going to play, why not play to win? The best way to do that, right now, is getting your hands on Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s most overpowered launch weapon, the Combat Shotgun. Sprinting around the map with a shotgun that’s so powerful it will have your enemies considering trading in their PS5. we have just the shotgun loadout to elicit that exact reaction. It’s based on the old faithful combat shotgun, but once you’ve levelled it up, it’s less a Combat Shotgun, and more an incendiary sniper.

The selling point here is mutually assured destruction. As long as you hit your opponent once – even if you then get killed – they’re dying too, courtesy of the incendiary shells. At the very least, you’ve set your teammates up for an easy kill. Is it going to annoy your enemies? Yes. Is it incredibly fun? Also yes.

Call of Duty Vanguard – Best Combat Shotgun Loadout

Here are the attachments you’ll need for this ultimate Combat Shotgun.

G28 Compensator Muzzle

Framble 18’’ Precision Barrel

Wire Custom Stock

Carver Foregrip Underbarrel

16 Gauge 7 Round Drum Magazine

Incendiary Ammo Tyoe

Stippled Rear Grip

Slight of Hand Proficiency

Quick Kit

The real key to this loadout is speed: your Sleight of Hand will make sure that you’re always ready for the next enemy to unwittingly fall into your crosshairs. While this thing has an absolutely ridiculous range, on certain maps you’ll need to make sure you can close the distance, and that’s why the Quick Kit is so important.

Incendiary Ammo is the key to shooting up the scoreboard: if you hit an enemy with the ammo, they’ll not only take damage from the shot, but they’ll take further burn damage, meaning you’ll leave a lasting impression on anyone you shoot, even if you just graze them.

You don’t need an optic, because (with this build at least) if you’re aiming down sights, you’re doing it wrong. If an enemy is legging it away and you need to polish them off, the standard iron sites are totally fine; this thing seems to just telekinetically guide the shells towards your opponents anyway if you’ve got anything even resembling a half-decent shot.

The rest of the loadout is focussing on the range and hip-fire accuracy, and these elements can be customised to your liking as long as you’re thinking about the two key tenets of speed and fire. To that end, the ammo, the proficiency, and the kit are the real essentials.

The skin you use is entirely up to you, but we’ve decided to go with this mosaic moment shown off so gaudily in the image above so that when your enemies scream down the mic and desperately try to work out what has been slapping them about for the whole game, they’re presented by something that looks like it should bit sitting in your Mum’s bathroom.