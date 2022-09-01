Blox Fruits is a hit Roblox game that lets you live out your pirate fantasies, as you sail the seas looking for treasure. There’s bosses to battle, and plenty to find and explore.

As you progress, your character will get stronger, allowing you to take on new seas. This is where things get progressively more challenging, and you may want a little bit of help while battling tough enemies.

Blox Fruits codes can grant you XP boosts, meaning you’ll get more out of your time playing. You can even earn in-game titles for free by using these codes. Let’s take a look at all active Blox Fruits codes for September 2022.

Active Blox Fruits codes for September 2022

There are a bunch of Blox Fruits codes currently live in the game. Generally, these get released by the developer periodically. Sometimes they expire, but many last for a fair old while. Here’s the codes for September 2022:

AXIORE – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins BIGNEWS – In-game title: BIGNEWS

– In-game title: BLUXXY – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins ENYU_IS_PRO – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins EXP_5B – 2x XP for 30 mins

– 2x XP for 30 mins FUDD10 – 1 Beli

– 1 Beli FUDD10_V2 – 2 Beli

– 2 Beli JCWK – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins KITTGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins MAGICBUS – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins STARCODEHEO – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins STRAWHATMAINE – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins SUB2CAPTAINMAUI – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins SUB2DAIGROCK – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins SUB2FER999 – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – 2x XP for 30 mins

– 2x XP for 30 mins SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Free Stat Reset

– Free Stat Reset SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Free Stat Reset

– Free Stat Reset TANTAIGAMING – 2x XP for 20 mins

– 2x XP for 20 mins THEGREATACE – 2x XP for 20 mins

How to enter Blox Fruits codes

To enter codes in Blox Fruits, do the following:

Launch Blox Fruits

Look up on the lefthand side of the screen, you will see a text bar next to a blue Twitter icon.

Enter code

Select ‘Try’

Once you have entered your code and clicked Try, your rewards will be applied. In the case of stat resets, you can now reset aspects of your character. This is essentially re-spec, meaning you can rebuild your character with new attributes.

Blox Fruits list

Here are all of the Fruits currently available in Blox Fruits:

Bomb

Spike

Chop

Spring

Kilo

Smoke

Spin

Flame

Falcon

Ice

Sand

Dark

Revive

Diamond

Light

Love

Magma

Door

Rubber

Quake

Human Buddha

Barrier

String

Bird Phoenix

Rumble

Paw

Gravity

Dough

Shadow

Venom

Control

Soul

Dragon

That’s all of the Blox Fruits codes that are available for September 2022. As more are released, we will update this page. We’ll also check regularly for expired codes, and remove them. Have fun sailing the seven seas!

