‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Warzone’: best loadouts to use in Season 1

Black Ops Cold War has been one of the most successful Call Of Duty titles upon launch in recent memory. Released in November last year, Cold War has been progressing smoothly with consistent updates – at least, for the time being.

And now, with the launch of Season 1, things have been kicked up a notch. Especially because it heralds the long-awaited integration between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

We are now able to jump into all of the beloved Warzone action that it has to offer, including the brand new Rebirth Island map. The integration between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War brings back a lot of the features players have grown accustomed to, including the immersive Gunsmith mechanic, meaning you will be able to fully deck out your loadouts all season long.

Loadouts are a vital feature of Warzone , and it can be tricky to figure out what works and what doesn’t. But do not fear, as we are going to highlight some of the best loadouts we have found in Black Ops Cold War . As a note, for the purpose of this piece, we will only be taking a look at the weapons from Black Ops Cold War .

Let’s take a closer look.

Stoner 63 LMG

Stoner 63

Attachments – 125 Round Fast Magazine, Field Agent Grip, 20.7 Match Grade, Sight of your choice and Suppressor of your choice

Galas Spas 12

Tactical Mask, Ghost, and Gearhead

Semtex or C4

Stimshot

Kicking off our list is one of the weapons you may have been on the wrong side of the last month during Multiplayer matches. The Stoner 63 is perhaps the best LMG within Cold War, and its presence is going to carry over into Warzone for Season 1. One of its key features is its high damage rate. Although similar to other LMGs in terms of ADS and reload times, the Stoner 63 tears opponents down more quickly.

We opted for the specific attachments as they offer a generous return in terms of ADS time and damage, for little cost. This setup will be your best bet at long range encounters, and the 125 Fast Round Magazine is one of the best options for this setup.

The chosen perks and other categories are going to be a constant throughout this loadout guide, for the most part. Ghost is perhaps the most important perk in all of Warzone, as you do not want to be seen by enemy UAVs. Tactical Mask, on the other hand, reduces the effectiveness of stun grenades and Flashbangs – items you’ll surely come up against during the close quarter combat on the Rebirth Island map.

Semtex and Stimshot are the best options for Lethal/Tactical. The former is a sticky grenade that’ll be useful for numerous scenarios, both offensive and defensive. Stimshot will quickly heal you if you are stuck in a sweaty situation.

AK-47 Assault Rifle

AK-47

Attachments – Spetsnaz Compensator, 60 Round Fast Magazine, Sight of choice, Spetsnaz Grip and 18.2 Barrel

Gallos Spas-12

Tactical Mask, Ghost, and Gearhead

Semtex or C4

Stimshot

The beloved AK-47 has been noted as one of the best, if not the best Assault Rifle within Black Ops Cold War. It has dethroned the FFAR, which was heavily nerfed during the opening week of the game.

The AK-47 has one of the highest damage outputs on this list, and combined with a user-friendly recoil pattern, there seems to be no real downside to this weapon. As for attachments, this combination offers increased range, while decreasing the weapon’s overall recoil.

MP5 SMG

MP5

Attachments – 40 Round Drum Magazine, Suppressor, Field Agent Grip, 9.1 Barrel and No Stock

Gallos Spas-12

Tactical Mask, Ghost, and Gearhead

Semtex or C4

Stimshot

Moving on to one of the best close quarters weapons, the MP5 has once again solidified itself as the king of the SMGs. The MP5 was one of the most dominant weapons throughout the entirety of Modern Warfare, and now it is lined up to be one of the best weapons in Black Ops Cold War too.

In terms of attachments, we’ve opted for a close range combination and it’s most applicable for the new Rebirth Island map. We have opted for the same Perks and Tactical/Lethal choices as the previous loadouts. This is very much an offensive build, so the Ghost perk, combined with Semtex or C4 and Stimshot, will ensure you’re always ready for combat.

XM4 Tactical Assault Rifle

XM4

Attachments – 60 Round Magazine, Sight of your choice, Speedgrip, 13.7 Takedown Barrel, Compensator

Gallos Spas-12

Tactical Mask, Ghost, and Gearhead

Semtex or C4

Stimshot

The XM4 is the next weapon we are going to take a look at. Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, the XM4 has been deemed one of the most reliable weapons within Multiplayer mode. Like Modern Warfare’s M4, the XM4 deals an impressive amount of damage at all ranges, and has a steady recoil that is not too hard to handle. On top of that, it offers one of the best barrels in the entire game: the 13.7 Takedown. This provides you with an astounding 150 per cent increase in effective damage range, at a cost of only five per cent sprinting move speed. This setup will allow you to shred enemies at mid-distance, or easily get you out of a tight spot.

M16 Tactical Rifle

M16

Attachments – 20.5 Task Force Barrel, STANAG 60 Round Magazine, Airborne Elastic Wrap, Field Agent Foregrip and a sight of your choice

Gallos Spas-12

Tactical Mask, Ghost, and Gearhead

Semtex or C4

Stimshot

The M16 has become one of the most popular assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War thus far. Consistent damage combined with a steady recoil pattern makes this weapon more than formidable against opponents.

Attachments for your M16 depend on the situations you are looking to engage in, but for the most part, we have picked some safe bets. For starters, the 20.5 Task Force Barrel and 60 round magazine offer improved long-range damage with an increased magazine capacity. You can mix and match some of these choices, but this is a loadout that will get your through most encounters.

‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ is out now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.