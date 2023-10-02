‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ beta dates, download size, and how to play

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t launch until November, but an upcoming beta will let players jump into the shooter’s multiplayer mode nearly a month early. If you’re looking to try it out, we’ve gathered everything you’ll need to know here – including when the Modern Warfare 3 beta will take place, its install size, how you can play, and which platforms it will be available on.

On that last point, it’s worth noting that October’s Modern Warfare 3 betas will run slightly differently depending on which platform you’re planning to play it on. Certain days will only be available to fans on PlayStation, while others will be open to Xbox and PC as well.

To ensure you’ve got everything you need to jump in ahead of the beta kicking off, check over all the details below.

How to get a code and play the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta

The easiest way to play the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta in full is to pre-order the game, as doing so includes a code for the Early Access parts of October’s beta. According to developer Activision Blizzard, beta codes for pre-orders will be printed on receipts or sent via email with an online receipt.

Additionally, mobile provider EE has been named the official partner for Modern Warfare 3 in the UK, and has claimed it will grant beta access to 150,00 fans. To be in with a chance of getting a beta code without pre-ordering Modern Warfare 3, UK players can sign up for a code on EE’s website.

However, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that while some beta dates will require a code, others will be open to all players regardless of if they have bought Modern Warfare 3 or not.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta dates

The first Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta weekend will run from October 6 to October 10, though it will be exclusive to PlayStation users. Only people who have a beta code will be able to play through October 6-7, though it will be open for all players from October 8-10.

The second weekend will run from October 12 to 16, and unlike the first, will be open to players on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation. However, only fans with beta codes will be able to play between October 12-13, and this restriction is in place until it opens to all players from October 14-16.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 install size

Currently, Activision Blizzard is yet to confirm how much space Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, or its beta, will take up on consoles or PC. However, tracking account PlayStation Game Size has claimed that Modern Warfare 3‘s beta will take up 24.813GB – though this may vary for Xbox and PC editions.

🚨 Modern Warfare III – Beta – 2 Packs For Call of Duty® : Modern Warfare III – Beta Pack 01

Download Size (PS5) : 24.813 GB Modern Warfare III – Beta Pack 02

Download Size (PS5) : 1 MB (license checker) 🟥 #CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KAREFGNqYO — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 30, 2023

More details on the game will be shared during this live showcase on October 5, and we’ll update this page with anything else we learn about the beta.