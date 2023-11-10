‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ multiplayer maps listed

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps pull from a list of fan-favourites, bringing back iconic arenas from the original Modern Warfare 2. If you played that back in 2009, then many of these maps are sure to prove familiar, and already having their layouts in mind will help you bag plenty of kills in every match.

In this guide, we’ll provide a full list of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps, so that you can check whether your favourites are in the game. We’ll also provide a list of maps for the larger-scale Ground War mode, and what you can expect for the returning War Mode.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ multiplayer maps

Below, you’ll find a full list of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps that are included at launch:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

That’s all of the 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2. Whether we can expect to see the downloadable content (DLC) maps also make their way into Modern Warfare 3 remains to be seen, but we do know that some maps from last year’s Modern Warfare 2 will eventually be added in future seasons.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ Ground War maps

Below, you’ll find the three launch maps for Modern Warfare 3‘s Ground War mode:

Levin Resort

Orlov Military Base

Popov Power

Ground War is a much larger mode than any of those offered in the Core Multiplayer playlist, allowing you to join a 32 vs 32 player battle in which you must capture control points to increase your score. The above maps are much bigger to accommodate the increased player count, so they are not in the map pool for regular modes.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ War Mode maps

There is just one map available for Modern Warfare 3‘s War Mode at launch: Operation Spearhead. This is a chunk of the new Urzikstan map that is coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone in December.

War Mode, returning for the first time since Call Of Duty: WW2, pits two teams of six against each other. One team is labelled as the attackers, and must complete a series of objectives to win the game. The other team is tasked with stopping the attackers, preventing them from completing these objectives within the time limit.

In Operation Spearhead, the attackers must assault the Orlov Military Base and destroy anti-air defences, so that armored vehicles can be safely dropped onto the ground. Then, you must push forward with these vehicles to assault the military base and achieve victory.

‘Modern Warfare 3’ post-launch maps

In a recent Call Of Duty blog post, Sledgehammer confirmed that maps from last year’s Modern Warfare 2 will return in Modern Warfare 3. Below, you’ll find the list of confirmed returning maps:

Farm 178

Mercado

Shoot House

These will arrive shortly after the launch of Modern Warfare 3. More MW2 maps will arrive in future seasons, alongside new maps that we would usually get as part of a seasonal content drop.

That wraps up our guide on all Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps.