It’s been over 20 years since the first Call of Duty game launched and, in that time, the series has expanded exponentially, taking players through many a trigger-happy campaign of ruthless, cutthroat chaos. In November, a new addition to the first-person shooter canon was unveiled but left fans with one burning question: when would ranked play be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

Ranked play puts more emphasis on skill and rewards than beefing up your arsenal with the most powerful weapons and blowing everyone to smithereens. Playing under it means you’ll go through matches that, when won, offer players more rewards and the ability to move through the ranks, up to rank 50. You’ll need to be at level 16 to unlock ranked play but, once you’re there, the mode will give you the chance to win new emblems, charms, skin packs, weapons and much more.

When is ranked play coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

Ranked play is expected to be added to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 when the MW3 Season 1 Reloaded update arrives. No official date for that update has been shared at the time of writing, but has been earmarked for “early 2024”. Fans have speculated that it could materialise as soon as January 17, when the Classified Battle Pass Sector will unlock.

Whenever MW3 Season 1 Reloaded does begin, its ranked play will likely not be exactly the same as the ranked play in MW2. Activision has teased that MW3’s ranked play will “build on the foundation established” by the previous game, meaning there could be new features and secrets to uncover.

What we do know, however, is that to operate in ranked play, you’ll need to follow the rules of the Call of Duty League (CDL). That means certain weapons will be banned alongside some attachments and other equipment. The restrictions are designed to help balance the game and stop players from overwhelming others with too powerful weapons.