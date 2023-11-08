‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ release date and multiplayer launch time

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is nearly here, and while some early buyers have already been playing the campaign, we’ll need to wait for the full release date to play with (or against) other players in the shooter’s multiplayer and Zombies game modes.

Whether you’ve already completed the campaign and waiting to jump into multiplayer or you’re still waiting to try everything, the good news is that there’s not long left to wait. Below, we’ve gathered everything you’ll need to know about the upcoming game – including the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date and when its servers will go live across the world.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date in your timezone

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, 2023. As for an exact time, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the PC version of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch at 00:00 EST / 5AM GMT / 6AM CET / 2PM JST / 4PM AEDT.

On console, Modern Warfare 3 will have a rolling launch that begins at 3AM PT (11AM GMT), and the game will be fully available by 10PM PT (6AM GMT).

Upon this launch date, all players will be able to jump into the game’s single-player campaign, multiplayer servers will go live with all sixteen maps from the original Modern Warfare 2, and the Zombies mode will be playable.

While Sledgehammer Games recently told NME about Modern Warfare 3‘s interpretation of series villain Makarov and the return of Modern Warfare 2‘s maps, the game has already faced criticism from players. While some have questioned why Modern Warfare 3 will take up over 200GB storage, others have criticised its campaign for lasting just three to four hours.

Elsewhere, Modern Warfare 3‘s multiplayer leads also discussed the game’s longer time-to-kill and visibility issues from last month’s beta.