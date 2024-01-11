‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ Season 1 Reloaded: release date, patch notes, and what to expect

Season 1 Reloaded is on the way for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, bringing a new map, a crossover with The Boys, and much more. To help you prepare, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Season 1 Reloaded – including its release date, what’s on the way, and everything we know about the patch notes.

As with past Call Of Duty titles, these sorts of updates don’t just focus on one area of the game. Everything from Modern Warfare 3‘s core multiplayer modes, to Zombies and Warzone, are all getting new content in Season 1 Reloaded.

This means there’s a lot to dig through – but don’t worry, because we’ve gone over everything below.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded release date and patch notes

Season 1 Reloaded comes to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on January 17. As for specific timings, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that it will launch across all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox and PC) at 5PM GMT / 6PM CET / 9AM PT.

According to Activision Blizzard, the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded will arrive “prior to the release” of the update – though an exact date is yet to be shared.

However, we already have a good idea of what’s coming to MW3. A new 6v6 map called Rio, which will turn an “upscale shopping center” into a battleground, will be available to play in core game modes.

Speaking of which, two returning game modes – Infected and Headquarters – will be added, along with Team Gunfight. Thanks to COD‘s crossover with superhero show The Boys, a temporary version of Kill Confirmed will also debut with in-game superpowers and rewards for players to snag.

For many, the most exciting part of January 17’s update will be the launch of Multiplayer Ranked Play – a 4v4 version of the game that can only be played from level 55.

Ranked Play will feature three modes (Search & Destroy, Hardpoint and Control), and will also restrict which guns players can use.

Finally, Zombies will be getting a new boss Dokkaebi to fight, while Warzone fans can expect a “multi-part challenge” and Covert Exfils, which will let players escape from a match early.

