All restricted guns and gear in ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ Ranked Play

After months of waiting, Multiplayer Ranked Play in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is about to kick off. Ahead of the challenging 4v4 mode, we’ve put together a list of guns, attachments and tactical gear you should expect to see restricted (AKA banned) in Ranked Play.

Before we jump in, it’s worth noting that our information is based on the official Call Of Duty League’s current ruleset that has been put in place for Modern Warfare 3.

As Multiplayer Ranked Play uses the same maps and restrictions as the Call Of Duty League, we should expect to see the same gear banned when Season 1 Reloaded launches next week.

However, we’re still waiting to get our hands on official patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, and it’s possible that certain restrictions change in the weeks to come – though this article will be updated with any tweaks that do come through.

Restricted guns, attachments and tactical gear in ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’ Ranked Play

Primary weapons

All guns from Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Holger 556 (assault rifle)

BAS-B (battle rifle)

Sidewinder (battle rifle)

MTZ-762 (battle rifle)

Lockwood 680 (shotgun)

Haymaker (shotgun)

Riveter (shotgun)

M1 Garand (marksman rifle)

SVT-40 (marksman rifle)

G-43 (marksman rifle)

KDV Enforcer (marksman rifle)

MCW 6.8 (marksman rifle)

DM56 (marksman rifle)

MTZ Intercepter (marksman rifle)

Pulemyot 76 (LMG)

DG-58 LSW (LMG)

Holger 26 (LMG)

Secondary weapons

All MW2 guns

RGL-80 (launcher)

Attachments

All muzzle silencers and supressors

All lasers

All thermal and night vision optics

Low Grain, Round Nose, Mono, Spire Point Rounds, and Hardened ammunition

Burrow 500 Drill Charge underbarrel

Tactical equipment

Shock stick

Decoy Grenade

Stim

Snapshot Grenade

Tear Gas

Flash Grenade

EMD Grenade

Beyond this gear, publisher Activision Blizzard has noted that certain killstreaks will also be restricted in Ranked Play, though it remains to be seen what will be kept out.

As for when you can jump into Ranked Play, players will need to be at least level 55 to start queueing for the game mode when it launches next week.