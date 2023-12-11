‘Connections’ answers and hints for today, December 11

Depending on the day, Connections can be one of the New York Times‘ trickiest challenges to solve. A free daily puzzle game that tasks players with finding the link between four sets of four words, Connections can require out-of-the-box thinking to solve. But if you’ve found yourself stuck, have no fear – we’ve put hints and today’s Connections answers for December 11 below.
For anyone who needs a refresher, the goal of Connections is to band the words that are issued each day into four groups. This is done by working out which ones have a connection – for example, the words diamond, emerald, sapphire and ruby could be grouped as gemstones, and would be a group.
There are 16 words and four connections to make each day, but answers can range from simple groupings (IE “food”), to wordplay or abstract selections. As a result, it’s easy to be caught out and lose your streak – which is why we’ve gathered hints and answers below.
Connections hints for December 11
If you’re still trying to solve December 11’s Connections yourself, here are all of the words in play today and some hints on what each group is.
- Velvet
- Tongue
- Settle
- Lace
- Roost
- Satin
- Land
- Blow
- Sole
- Perch
- Chiffon
- Baby
- Silk
- Package
- Speech
- Eyelet
With that in mind, here are four hints for December 11.
- Yellow: materials
- Green: take a breather
- Blue: you might be wearing them
- Purple: Your post has been…
Connections groups for December 11
If you’re still trying to piece everything together, here are all four of today’s groups.
- Yellow: Luxurious Fabrics
- Green: Come Down To Rest
- Blue: Shoe Parts
- Purple: Things That Are Delivered
Connections answers for December 11
Finally, here are the answers for Connections #183 on Monday, December 11.
- Yellow group: Luxurious Fabrics – Chiffon, Satin, Silk, Velvet
- Green group: Come Down To Rest – Perch, Roost, Settle, Land
- Blue group: Shoe Parts – Eyelet, Lace, Sole, Tongue
- Purple group: Things That Are Delivered – Baby, Blow, Package, Speech
You can check back for up-to-date hints and answers for each day’s Connections puzzle. If you get stuck elsewhere, we’ve also got answers for several other daily games – including Wordle, Framed, and Globle.