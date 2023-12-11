‘Connections’ answers and hints for today, December 11

Depending on the day, Connections can be one of the New York Times‘ trickiest challenges to solve. A free daily puzzle game that tasks players with finding the link between four sets of four words, Connections can require out-of-the-box thinking to solve. But if you’ve found yourself stuck, have no fear – we’ve put hints and today’s Connections answers for December 11 below.

For anyone who needs a refresher, the goal of Connections is to band the words that are issued each day into four groups. This is done by working out which ones have a connection – for example, the words diamond, emerald, sapphire and ruby could be grouped as gemstones, and would be a group.

There are 16 words and four connections to make each day, but answers can range from simple groupings (IE “food”), to wordplay or abstract selections. As a result, it’s easy to be caught out and lose your streak – which is why we’ve gathered hints and answers below.

Connections hints for December 11

If you’re still trying to solve December 11’s Connections yourself, here are all of the words in play today and some hints on what each group is.

Velvet

Tongue

Settle

Lace

Roost

Satin

Land

Blow

Sole

Perch

Chiffon

Baby

Silk

Package

Speech

Eyelet

With that in mind, here are four hints for December 11.

Yellow: materials

materials Green: take a breather

take a breather Blue: you might be wearing them

you might be wearing them Purple: Your post has been…

Connections groups for December 11

If you’re still trying to piece everything together, here are all four of today’s groups.

Yellow: Luxurious Fabrics

Luxurious Fabrics Green: Come Down To Rest

Come Down To Rest Blue: Shoe Parts

Shoe Parts Purple: Things That Are Delivered

Connections answers for December 11

Finally, here are the answers for Connections #183 on Monday, December 11.

Yellow group: Luxurious Fabrics – Chiffon, Satin, Silk, Velvet

Luxurious Fabrics – Chiffon, Satin, Silk, Velvet Green group: Come Down To Rest – Perch, Roost, Settle, Land

Come Down To Rest – Perch, Roost, Settle, Land Blue group: Shoe Parts – Eyelet, Lace, Sole, Tongue

Shoe Parts – Eyelet, Lace, Sole, Tongue Purple group: Things That Are Delivered – Baby, Blow, Package, Speech

You can check back for up-to-date hints and answers for each day’s Connections puzzle. If you get stuck elsewhere, we’ve also got answers for several other daily games – including Wordle, Framed, and Globle.