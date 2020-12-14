‘Cyberpunk 2077’ guide: the best weapons and where to find them

CD Projekt Red’s next big game has arrived and it’s a monstrous RPG with more systems than most. Cyberpunk 2077 lets you mod your attributes and your body to your liking, so deciding on the type of weapons you use in-game is another major consideration for any player looking to dominate in Night City.

In this guide, we’re going to explain the weapons system in Cyberpunk 2077 and then run through some of the best equipment we’ve found so far. Having played over 50 hours of the game ahead of launch, we’ve already encountered some special weapons in Night City that are worth seeking out if you want to keep your character, V, safe and add some variety to your arsenal.

Read on to find out how to find some of the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to find weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 are easy to come by. Enemies almost always drop some kind of weapon when they die – be it a blade, a pistol, or a sniper. You’ll also be able to purchase weapons at in-game gun vendors, with their price scaling with the assigned rarity. If you disassemble weapons you’ll also receive crafting components which you can use to build and upgrade your own weapons, granted you have the associated crafting recipe.

Some unique weapons have special ammo effects in Cyberpunk 2077, such as the ability to ricochet bullets on walls to hit other enemies, commit charged power shots or dole out smart, homing bullets that forego aiming and let you take out enemies from cover. The rarest of all weapons are considered ‘Iconic’ and have special effects that go beyond typical upgrades – they also usually have unique names.

These legendary weapons appear as rewards for certain quests or can be found in special locations throughout the world. Here’s how to find a few of them, as they do make up some of the best weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Divided We Stand

You have to complete a special quest called Stadium Love in the 6th Street area in Santo Domingo to unlock this smart weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. Arriving in the area, you should see a number of broken buildings as part of an estate flooded with American flag-toting gun nuts.

Once you meet them, if you make careful dialogue choices you’ll be tasked with shooting multiple sets of targets with great accuracy, drinking a shot of alcohol between each round. You need to get a very high score to unlock it, but when you do it’s very worth it. This is one of few smart rifles we’ve found in the game, and it just seems to deal massive critical damage to all enemies – helped along by the chemical damage tick baked into the gun’s software.

Gold-Plated Baseball Bat

This is a non-lethal melee weapon that deals incredible damage. It is very handy for neutralising tricky mini-bosses and making short work of Night City’s goon gangs. You can find it in an unusual spot, as part of the questline where you attempt to reunite Johnny Silverhand’s old band, Samurai. Indulge Johnny’s demands to unlock it.

As part of the mission Second Conflict, you will be told to meet Denny and Henry at Denny’s mansion after exploring the Totentanz. The plot of this part of the mission is that Henry has poured cement in Dennys’ pool, and you have to choose who to side with. Ignore all of that though, and just focus on the pool full of cement.

There should be a shiny gold bat sticking out of the pool that you can pick up once you’re done talking with the Samurai gang – it’s Denny’s bat and one of the best melee weapons in the game, so don’t miss it!

Malorian Arms 3516 (Johnny Silverhand’s gun)

Who doesn’t want to wield Johnny Silverhand’s gun? You’ll get a taste of the Malorian during the flashback sequences between acts, but if you want to actually use the weapon yourself, you need to make choices to become friends with Johnny and indulge his questline where he asks to lend your body for a while. If you keep helping him out you’ll eventually pick up a mission called Chippin In’ where you work with Rogue Amendiares to dig some more dirt on Adam Smasher and his associates.

During the mission, you’ll fight through a cargo ship until you find a lone gunman called Grayson at the end who is connected to Silverhand’s killer. Once you wipe out all the goons you can take the gun that he was using, which happens to be Johnny’s special gun, stolen from his remains. The gun comes complete with the killer animations and the right-click special attack which burns any enemies in front of you. It deals incredible damage, so it’s well worth grabbing in your playthrough.

Overwatch Sniper

This is one of the best rifles in the game, and it’s quite easy to get as long as you’re playing through the game with an interest in side quests. Follow Panam Palmer’s questline after you meet her in Act 2 and you’ll eventually receive a mission called Riders on the Storm. Overwatch is a reward for completing Riders on the Storm – it’s a tremendously dangerous Power Sniper Rifle that used to belong to your Nomad companion.

With massive damage, superb reload speed and a custom silencer, this gun is lethal in both covert and chaotic combat situations, so don’t miss it!

Skippy

Here’s a fun one to round off on. Skippy is a truly unique Smart Pistol that homes in on targets with self-guided bullets. It deals a lot of damage and is a very reliable third weapon, one that we used throughout our playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077, pairing it with a sniper and a katana. The best part about Skippy is that it scales to your level, so you don’t have to worry too much about upgrades.

Also, did we mention that it talks to you? And is possessed by an anthropomorphic bullet called Skippy? And that you can customise it so it only shoots your enemies in the genitals? You’ll find Skippy as part of a quest in the Vista Del Rey area of Heywood. Search the local Side Job markers and you’ll stumble into an alley with this friendly little critter of a gun. It’s gimmicky but it’s also incredibly dangerous, so it comes highly recommended!