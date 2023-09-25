Here’s when ‘Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’ launches on console and PC

Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, is set to launch this week. If you’re looking to jump into the newest area of Night City as soon as it arrives, here’s when Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available to play in your timezone.

There’s a lot to be excited for. Set to launch on September 26, Phantom Liberty will take Cyberpunk 2077 to the violent district of Dogtown, which is ruled by violent dictator Kurt Hansen. A spy thriller starring Idris Elba, we recently played the expansion and described it as “the crowning jewel of Cyberpunk‘s three-year redemption arc”.

Though we’ve listed Phantom Liberty‘s unlock time below, its exact date will vary slightly based on your timezone and whether you’re playing on PC or console.

Phantom Liberty release time for PC and console

Phantom Liberty has two separate launches for its PC and console versions. For PC, those in North America will be able to play from September 25 as the game launches at 4PM PDT / 7PM EDT. Elsewhere, the PC version launches on September 26 at 12AM BST / 1AM CEST / 9AM AEST / 8AM JST.

If you’re playing on console, release times are much simpler – no matter where you live, Phantom Liberty will be playable from midnight on September 26. Thanks to an official post from CD Projekt Red, you can see a global release map below.

The wait is almost over, chooms! 😎#PhantomLiberty arrives on September 26th – 1 AM CEST on PC, and midnight local time on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. If you’re looking to deep dive into Dogtown as soon as it’s available, here’s a map with some global release timings! pic.twitter.com/5Q5diYtS5t — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2023

In the hours leading up to its release, Phantom Liberty is currently available to preload on Xbox Series X|S and PS5. If you already own the expansion, we recommend preloading Phantom Liberty so that it’s available to play immediately after launch.

However, it’s worth noting that preloading is not available for PC.

For those returning to Night City, CD Projekt Red has recommended players “start fresh” with a new playthrough to best experience the game’s many changes.