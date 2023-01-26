‘Dead Space remake’: how to unlock the secret ending

Dead Space remake is a faithful reimagining of the beloved 2008 horror game. Most aspects have stayed the same, having been rebuilt from the ground up for modern audiences. There are some new bells and whistles however, namely in the form of new combat mechanics, and even a secret ending.

The Dead Space remake secret ending is a must-see for fans of the series, giving new context to the game’s story. Unlocking it takes time however, as you’ll need to replay the game in New Game Plus mode. This means higher-difficulties, strong enemy variants, as well as a brand new resource that must be collected.

If you’re up for the challenge, unlocking the Dead Space remake alternative ending is a pretty straightforward process. Here’s how to do it, and what you’ll get for doing so.

How to unlock the secret ending in Dead Space remake

To unlock the secret ending in Dead Space remake you will first need to finish the campaign. Once you’ve done so, a New Game Plus mode will become available. Start New Game Plus, and make your way through, while picking up Master Fragment collectibles. There are twelve in total to collect. The secret ending will only trigger at the end of the game for players that have collected 12 Master Fragments. The ending will play out, giving you a fresh cutscene to watch.

There are already slight differences in Dead Space remake‘s story when compared to the original, and the secret ending adds another layer of depth to Isaac’s journey. It’s unclear as to what EA‘s future plans are with the Dead Space franchise, but hopefully we see more games at some point, be they remakes or brand new sequels.

