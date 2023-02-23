‘Diablo 4’ beta start date and Early Access requirements

Diablo 4 is coming out later this year, and will have a brief open beta period before it launches. This open beta will give all players the chance to try out the game’s Prologue and Act 1 chapters, offering up a hefty chunk of gameplay. Hopefully, this will allow you to make up your mind as to whether you’re going to be picking up Diablo 4 in June.

The upcoming Diablo 4 open beta has two distinct trial periods. One is for those that have pre-purchased Diablo 4, and runs a full week before the following trial, which is open to all.

Here’s when Diablo 4’s open beta is available, and what the dates are for the Early Access and Open trial periods. We’ll also detail what’s available in the beta, as well as how to redeem an Early Access code if you have one.

Diablo 4 open beta start dates

As we mentioned previously, there are two distinct beta periods for Diablo 4. The first is an Early Access period, followed by an open beta available to everyone on the eligible platforms. Here’s the Diablo 4 start date for each beta period.

Early Access: March 17 – 19 (Available to those that have pre-purchased Diablo 4)

The Diablo 4 beta will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

What’s included in the Diablo 4 beta?

The Diablo 4 open beta will allow players to experience the game’s Prologue and Act 1 sections. This includes a variety of main missions and side content, all the way up to a character level of 25. It’s unclear whether progress will carry over into the full game, but even so, this is a great way to try out the first chunk of Diablo 4 before it launches on June 6, 2023.

How to redeem an Early Access code for the Diablo 4 beta

If you pre-ordered Diablo 4 via your platform’s main store, you’ll automatically be granted access to the open beta. If you pre-order it elsewhere, you will be emailed an Early Access code shortly before it starts. Here’s what to do with it, as per the official website:

Go to diablo.com/beta and log in or create your Battle.net account.

Enter your code and select your gaming platform and region (if applicable) from the drop-down menu.

(if applicable) from the drop-down menu. Be sure to check your selections before clicking the Redeem button.

button. A success page will confirm that your code was valid and claimed to the account.

will confirm that your code was valid and claimed to the account. For PC players, your account will be flagged for access right away.

For console players, a platform-specific code to download the Beta will be emailed to the address associated with your Battle.net account closer to the start of Early Access.

