‘Diablo 4’ release date, trailers and latest news

Diablo 4 has been a long time coming, having been rumoured for many years before being announced. It looks set to be a return to form for the series, and appears to be much more akin to the first two mainline games. So far, Activision Blizzard has released a handful of trailers, some even showcasing gameplay. We know the classes that’ll be there at launch, as well as some details on the story.

Now that we have a full release date for Diablo 4, we have a pretty good idea as to what the game will be like at launch. For now, there’s plenty to pore over while we wait, including a look at Diablo 4’s larger and more open world.

Here’s what you need to know about Diablo 4, including gameplay, trailers and all of the latest news.

Diablo 4 release date

Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This puts it up against some pretty stiff competition, including Final Fantasy 16 and Street Fighter 6, both of which also release in June.

Trailers

The most recent trailer for Diablo 4 was shown off at The Game Awards 2022. It’s where the release date was revealed. Check it out below:

During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase in 2022, we received two trailers for Diablo 4. The first put a spotlight on the Necromancer class.

Then we got our best look yet at Diablo 4 gameplay. This extended preview focused on character creation, and the open world:

The announcement of Diablo 4 was followed up by two trailers. The first was a cinematic affair, plotting out the new tone and story for the game.

Then we saw gameplay for the first time. Both of these trailers were shown at Blizzcon 2019.

Classes

There are five classes in Diablo 4 at launch. It’s likely that additional classes will be added post-launch, but for now, here’s what you have to work with.

Barbarian

Druid

Necromancer

Rogue

Sorceress

Note that each class has a handful of play styles which can be chosen by the player by putting points into different parts of the skill tree. For example, Necromancer players can specialise in the Blood, Bone, Darkness and The Army play styles. Each offers different abilities and skills.

Latest news

Below, you’ll find our coverage on the latest news for Diablo 4. As new info is revealed, we’ll update the list. For now, here’s what we know about Diablo 4:

That’s all you need to know about Diablo 4. It’s likely that we’ll hear even more about the game in the coming months, so check back in for updates.

Elsewhere in gaming, the European Parliament has taken a significant step toward cracking down on loot boxes in games, by voting to adopt a report that calls for stricter regulation.