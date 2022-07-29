Does ‘MultiVersus’ have cross-platform and cross-play?

MultiVersus is the brand new party game brawler that pulls in fighters from WB franchises like Batman, Adventure Time and Steven Universe. It’s a seriously fun time, and the only place you’ll see Jake the Dog face down the likes of Harley Quinn and Superman. Each fighter is unique, with a particular moveset and play style. As such, things can get pretty chaotic, as different player types battle it out to emerge victorious.

All in all, MultiVersus is a pretty approachable beast, especially when compared to its competitors, with easy-to-understand systems and a light/wacky tone. You can choose to buddy up in teams, or take on opponents in tense 1v1 matches. Regardless of how you play, you’ll probably want to know whether or not you can take advantage of cross-progression and cross-play.

To help you squad up with your pals in MultiVersus, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about cross-play and cross-platform progression. Let’s take a look at whether you can play with others on different platforms.

Does MultiVersus have cross-play?

Yes, MultiVersus features cross-play and cross-platform progression for all platforms. MultiVersus is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Regardless of what platform you play on, you will be able to play with friends on other consoles and platforms.

Similarly, you can also share your progression across different platforms. This is all tied to your WB Games account, and save data is stored on the server side. As long as you log in with the same account, you’ll have access to your progress regardless of what platform you are on.

That's all you need to know about MultiVersus cross-platform progression and cross-play.

