MultiVersus is the latest party brawler to burst out of the gate, bringing together fighters from WB franchises for the ultimate multiversal showdown. You’ll be able to play as the likes of Batman, Harley Quinn and Superman, as well as characters from Steven Universe, Game of Thrones and more. Each has their own moveset and signature style, meaning each battle feel different, as unique matchups battle it out to win.

You can face off against other players online in team battles, or in tense 1v1 matches. For a game in beta, the matchmaking is surprisingly solid, and getting into an online game is relatively quick when compared to the game’s main competitors. Some will want to play local multiplayer however, and in that respect MultiVersus also brings the goods.

In this brief guide, we’ll explain whether MultiVersus has a local multiplayer mode, and how it works. Perfect for any friendships that you’d love to ruin, and any scores that need settling.

Does MultiVersus have local multiplayer?

Yes, MultiVersus does indeed have local multiplayer. Just head into the ‘Play’ menu and scroll across to the ‘Custom’ tab. From here you can set up local play with up to four players. Each will need a controller but otherwise you’re good to go.

The great thing about playing MultiVersus in local play is that you have access to every character from the get-go. This is a great place to practice with each one, before you settle on your mains.

Custom games and rules

Once you’ve opened the local play tab in MultiVersus, you can create custom rules for each match. Just click on the rules tab in the top-right. You’ll see the image above. From here, you can customise the match rules with your pals.

That’s all you need to know about setting up local multiplayer in MultiVersus. For more on the game be sure to check out our look at how to Toast other players.

