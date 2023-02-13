‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ release date, trailers and latest news

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is the next mainline entry into the long-running RPG series. It’s been a long time coming, with rumours and leaks plaguing its development, and very little in the way of official news from BioWare. What we do know is that the game’s story will involve Solas in some way, who seems to be the titular Dread Wolf.

Despite having been announced all the way back in 2018, we know very little about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Aside from some brief teasers and an in-game cinematic, BioWare is being very careful with how it reveals the game. We haven’t seen gameplay yet, nor do we know when it’s coming out.

While we wait for more info on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, this page has been updated with everything we know about the game so far. This includes every teaser trailer shown off so far, as well as all of the latest news an rumours.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf release date

Unfortunately, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf does not currently have a release date. BioWare has been keeping quiet ever since the game was announced almost five years ago. For now, there’s no indication of whether the game is coming this year, or in 2024. Given standard development cycles and timings, it’s likely we’ll hear more about a release date sooner rather than later. Once we do, this page will be updated.

Back in October of last year, BioWare shared an important development update. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was announced as being in Alpha stage of development, meaning it was playable from start to finish. This is still far from being finished, but does give us an idea as to where production currently stands.

The Dragon Age team is incredibly excited to announce a huge step forward in the development of #Dreadwolf.https://t.co/CsRaBniELu pic.twitter.com/aMY85y7ErK — BioWare (@bioware) October 26, 2022

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf latest news

As more info is revealed on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, you’ll find our coverage below. For now, here’s what we know about the game so far:

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailers

As part of Dragon Age day 2022, BioWare released an in-game cinematic from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf:

Elven god of lies or heroic rebel against tyranny? Depends who you ask. Happy #DragonAgeDay! We're kicking today off with an in-game cinematic from #Dreadwolf! pic.twitter.com/tQeXpZeUFl — Dragon Age (@dragonage) December 4, 2022

Another teaser was revealed at The Game Awards 2020. It is once again a conceptual trailer, with no gameplay or even in-game cinematics.

The very first teaser we had for what would eventually be named Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was revealed during The Game Awards 2018. You can watch it below:

So there you have it, there’s everything you need to know about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. It could be a while before we hear more on the game, but as soon as we do, this page will be updated.

