There’s nothing worse than spending ages in a character creation system, only to kick off your adventure and realise you don’t like how they look. Too tall or short? Bad tattoo? Weird nose? Nightmare. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is no exception – in fact, due to the sheer detail that’s available in its system, you’re arguably even more likely to overlook a crucial detail. If you’re looking to fix something up, here’s how to change your appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Right off the bat, we’ll warn you that changing your character’s looks in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an awkward process. Strangely, you can’t just scrap your save and start again, and in-game solutions range from being costly to rare. That being said, there are still ways to change and customise your adventurer, which we’ve outlined for you below.

How to change how your character looks in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Advertisement

As we mentioned, deleting your character and starting again isn’t possible. This means that you’ll need to continue on your journey until opportunities to tweak your appearance crop up.

For changing your hair, makeup and markings, you can visit a makeover shop (look for the scissor icon on the map). You can find one in the capital city of Vernworth, but there are others dotted around the world. Here, the following options are available to customise your character.

Change hairstyle – 10,000 Gold

Adjust Makeup – 10,000 Gold

Give Markings – 25,000 Gold

Change Multiple – 25,000 Gold

If you’re looking to make more substantial changes, you can only access the character editor by using an ‘Art Of Metamorphosis’ item. These are sold in limited quantity by Pawn Guild merchants, and cost 500 Rift Crystals each – that’s the currency you earn from sending your Pawn on adventures with other players and repairing broken riftstones.

You can also buy an Art Of Metamorphosis as a paid microtransaction for £1.70 – but this has sparked controversy with Dragon’s Dogma 2 players.