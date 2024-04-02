‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’: How to cure Dragonsplague

For better or worse, Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t hold anyone’s hand. From the lack of fast travel to its limited resources and steadily dwindling health bar, there’s a lot to contend with. One of the least explained mechanics, however, is Dragonsplague.

Dragonsplague is a nefarious ailment that can have a drastic impact on your game. Couple that with Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s single save file and trigger-happy autosave feature and you’ve got a recipe for a ruined playthrough if you’re not careful.

What is Dragonsplague?

Dragonsplague is an affliction that your pawn can get during its travels in the Rift. You’ll know your pawns have it if they stop listening to your commands, start talking back, and display glowing, evil, red eyes. Other pawns in your party can have this as well, and they can infect your pawn, so ditch them quickly if you spot any of these signs.

If you don’t get rid of infected pawns, the next time you sleep, a cutscene will play showing the affected pawn transforming into a twisted dragon. When your Arisen arises, many of the NPCs in whatever town you rested your head in will be dead, even ones important to progressing the main quest, so you’ll need some wakestones to get them healthy again.

How to cure Dragonsplague

Curing Dragonsplague is quite simple: just throw your pawn to their death. Right now, killing whatever pawn is infected with the plague seems to be the best thing to do. If you throw them from a cliff into water, the Brine will take them. Failing that, just fling them from a great height and send them back to the Rift.

With other Arisen’s pawns, you can just send them back to the Rift. No need to kill them, but it can’t hurt, so you may as well.