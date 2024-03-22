‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’: how to start a new game and delete your save

Dragon’s Dogma 2, despite being critically acclaimed, doesn’t make starting again or making a new character easy. That’s because the game operates using only one save file, which means you can’t just boot up a new game at whim. Whether you regret the choices you’ve made as an Arisen or simply just want a fresh start, there are some (slightly awkward) ways to do so – here’s how to delete your save and start a new game in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to do this in-game, so you’ll need to mess around with your platform of choice. Don’t worry – it’s way easier than it sounds – but it requires different steps depending on whether you’re playing on PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X|S. Below, we’ve outlined everything you’ll need to do for all three of these platforms.

How to delete your save and start a new game on Dragon’s Dogma 2

Advertisement

Below are instructions for deleting your Dragon’s Dogma 2 save on Xbox, PS5, and PC.

Deleting your save on PC

Note: there have been reports that doing this will cause anti-piracy feature Denuvo to think you are launching a new version of the game, which can lock you out of playing. This only seems to happen if you do this too much, but proceed at your own caution.

Right click Dragon’s Dogma 2 in your Steam library, click properties, and disable Steam Cloud saves

Now, go to file explorer and navigate to the Steam folder. This is usually at C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam

Click userdata, then the folder named after your Steam ID number, remote, and finally win64_save. Delete this file.

Re-launch the game. You may get a pop-up warning of a cloud conflict – proceed with “local save” and it should run as if you’re playing for the first time.

Deleting your save on PS5

Starting a new game on the PS5 version of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is slightly simpler, but follows the same general process in that you’ll be disabling auto-saves before wiping the file.

Close Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you haven’t already, then go to the PlayStation home, and press Settings (in the top-right corner)

Go down to ‘Saved Data and Game/App Settings’, select ‘Saved Data (PS5)’, and press ‘Sync Saved Data’

Switch “Auto-Sync Saved Data” off

Go back to Settings and go to ‘Console Storage’, then ‘Save Data’

Click ‘PS5 Games’, then ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’, and finally Delete.

When you next boot the game up, it should start fresh

Deleting your save on Xbox Series X|S

Close Dragon’s Dogma 2 and set your console to offline mode (this is found in ‘Network Settings’)

Go back to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 icon and expand the menu

Press ‘Manage game and add-ons’, then ‘Saved data’, and choose to delete it

Re-launch the game, and it should let you start fresh. When you turn your console back online, it may ask you to choose between local and online files – pick your console’s local save.

With that, you should be covered no matter what platform you’re playing on. If you’re looking to change how you look without starting all over again, here’s how to change your character’s appearance in Dragon’s Dogma 2.