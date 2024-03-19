‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ release date: here’s when it launches in your timezone

For fans of Dragon’s Dogma who have been waiting 12 years for a sequel, the release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 couldn’t come sooner. Luckily, it’s just around the corner – and developer Capcom has confirmed exactly when you’ll be able to play. Below, we’ve gathered everything you need to know about when Dragon’s Dogma 2 releases in timezones across the world.

Before you clear your calendar for launch, there’s one small bit of confusion to clear up. Due to differences in timezones, there are technically two launch dates: March 21 and March 22. Generally, the former applies to those in North and South America, while the latter is for everywhere else in the world – but check below for more specific information depending on your timezone.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date in your timezone

There are two separate releases depending on whether you’re playing on PC or console. For those on PC in North and South America, Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on March 21 at 5PM EDT / 6PM CST / 9PM BRT / 8PM EDT. Elsewhere, the PC release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 lands on March 22 at 00:00 GMT, / 1AM CET / 2AM EET / 3AM AST / 9AM KST / 9AM JST / 1PM NZDT.

As for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will unlock at midnight in your local timezone – except for those in PDT, where it launches at 9PM.

In the run-up to launch, Capcom is yet to confirm whether pre-loading (which allows you to download the game prior to launch) will be available. That being said, the studio has launched early access to the game’s character creation system, which will let players make their character and have them ready for launch. Access it here for PC, here for PS5, and here for Xbox.

To help pass the time until launch, Capcom recently released a video of actor Ian McShane recapping the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2.