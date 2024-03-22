Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally here after a long, long wait since its announcement, and an even longer wait for fans of the original game. However, 2024 has already got off to an incredible start and you may not have the headroom to buy another massive RPG, so is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass – allowing you to play without paying full price?

The expansive RPG has launched to positive reviews all around despite some technical issues and framerate issues that may be caused by NPCs. However, you are still in for a good time, despite those launch teething issues. But, is it on Microsoft’s service?

Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently not set to be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The game didn’t launch on the service on March 22, 2024, and Capcom has made no suggestions that they are looking at a Game Pass release anytime soon.

This is likely down to the fact that Capcom has high expectations for sales for the game, as it said it had expectations to sell millions of copies for Dragon’s Dogma 2, late last year. However, as with all games, there is a chance it will come to the service down the line. In fact, a few Resident Evil games have just joined Xbox Game Pass, including in the last few months.

But if the game does eventually come to the service, you will probably need to wait at least a year or so to be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass.

For even more on Capcom’s massive RPG be sure to check out our in-depth Dragon’s Dogma 2 review which called the game an “adventurous masterwork”. If you’ve already jumped in but regret making your character a certain way, here’s how to change your appearance.