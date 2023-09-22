‘EA Sports FC 24’ soundtrack: here’s a list of every song in the game

EA Sports FC 24 may not share the name of EA Sports‘ now-defunct FIFA series, but much of the football game will feel familiar. That includes its comprehensive soundtrack, which features over 100 artists – including The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, English Teacher, and Fred Again..
Yearly FIFA soundtracks have become a staple for many gamers’ listening habits, and that won’t end with EA Sports FC. Steve Schnur, worldwide executive and president of music for Electronic Arts, was responsible for FIFA‘s soundtracks – and he’s returned to do the same for EA Sports FC.
“The premiere of EA Sports FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity like never before,” he recently shared, announcing the first EA Sports FC‘s soundtrack. “We’ve curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music & artists that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture, and powers football life.”
Here’s every song in the EA Sports FC soundtrack
Below, you can see a full list of the music and artists that feature in EA Sports FC. However, it’s worth noting that certain songs marked in bold will not be added to the game until October 12, several weeks after EA Sports FC 24 launches.
- ‘Black Dress’ – 070 Shake
- ‘Poster Boy’ – 2hollis
- ‘Avviso’ – Ariete
- ‘Worms’ – Ashnikko
- ‘Rasen In Okinawa’ – Awich
- ‘The Hillbillies’ – Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
- ‘1, 2 & Mer’ – Baby Mala
- ‘We Can Be Anything’ – Baby Queen
- ‘Always Get Through To You’ – Barry Can’t Swim ft. Surya Sen
- ‘Passport Bros’ – Bas ft. J. Cole
- ‘Superstar’ – Belters Only & Micky Modelle ft. Simone Denny
- ‘EZ 4 Me’ – Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina
- ‘Cracked Screen’ – Blackwave., Lute
- ‘That Girl’ – Bree Runway
- ‘6am’ – Channel Tres
- ‘I Can’t Stay’ – Charlie Brix ft. DRS & Visages
- ‘My Way’ – Charlotte Devaney
- ‘Shame’ – Dahi & Elmiene
- ‘A Stranger’ – DameDame
- ‘Dreaming Of You’ – Disrupta
- ‘Why You Waiting’ – Doktor ft. Serum & Agent Sasco
- ‘Catalyst’ – Droeloe, Imanu
- ‘Waiting To Go’ – DRS, Duskee & Disrupta
- ‘Formula’, Dumb Buoys Fishing Club ft. Joe Unknown and Merlin Wood
- ‘Stone’ – Effy ft. Flowdan
- ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’ – English Teacher
- ‘There She Goes’ – Ezekiel
- ‘So Clear’ – Fliptrix
- ‘Tings My Way’ – Freq Motif x Magugu
- ‘Flatline’ – Frost Children
- ‘R.A.V.E.A.S.A.P. (Unglued Remix’ – Gardna
- ‘What Comes Will Come’ – Genesis Owusu
- ‘The Stranger’ – Gus Dapperton
- ‘Doolally’ – Hak Baker
- ‘Sekkle In’ – Halogenix ft. Sparkz
- ‘Killa’ – Hava ft. Dardan
- ‘I Just Wanna Dance’ – Higgo & mustbejohn
- ‘Relentless’ – Hypho, Ternion Sound, Pav4n & Strategy
- ‘Hold On’ – Ill Peach
- ‘Absolutely Tidy’ – Illaman & Pitch 92 ftr. Pav4n
- ‘Haunt My Mind (Machinedrum Remix)’ – Imanu & Tudor
- ‘They Don’t Love It’ – Jack Harlow
- ‘Protein v2’ – Jeshi ft. Obongjayar and Westside Boogie
- ‘Fist In The Sky’ – Jords ft. Jordan Mackampa
- ‘Get It’ – Kah-Lo
- ‘Vibration’ – Kaleena Zanders & Shift K3y
- ‘The Gates Will Open’ – Karma Kid
- ‘Bichotag’ – Karol G
- ‘Who Else Would It Be’ – KayCyy
- ‘Don’t Let The Devil’ – Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir
- ‘We Are The Ones’ – King
- ‘Seaforth’ – King Krule
- ‘Pemmican’ – La Fine Equipe, Gaël Faye
- ‘Portrait Of A Blank Slate’ – Lovejoy
- ‘Amnesia’ – M83
- ‘Mamgobhozi’ – Major Lazer and Major League Djz ft. Brenda Fassie
- ‘Pinking Shears’ – Mandy, Indiana
- ‘Not Today’ – Matata ft. Liam Bailey
- ‘Phone’ – Meduza ft. Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold
- ‘Oh Ah’ – Michaël Brun, Paul Beaubrun, Cimafunk
- ‘Follow the Cyborg’ – Miss Grit
- ‘LaLa’ – Myke Towers
- ‘Eurostar’ – Ninho ft. Central Cee
- ‘Who Let Him In’ – Obongjayar
- ‘Heavier’ – Odesza & Yellow House
- ‘Good Lies’ – Overmono
- ‘Lowkey’ – P Money x Whiney
- ‘Sigo Tus Pasos’ – Pahua x Barzo
- ‘Hostage’ – Peter Xan
- ‘Nice 2 Me’ – Piri & Tommy Villiers
- ‘Eyelids’ – Police Car Collective
- ‘Powder’ – Pontypool
- ‘O Que Se Leva’ – Rod 3030
- ‘The Sea’ – Romy
- ‘Fall Right In’ – Roosevelt
- ‘Going Kokomo’ – Royel Otis
- ‘Fuera De Vista (Trooko’s Version)’ – Run The Jewels ft. Baco Exu Do Blues
- ‘Wait For It’ – Salute
- ‘Assumptions (Jengi Remix)’ – Sam Gellaitry
- ‘Better Than I?’ – Shakes
- ‘The Hard Way’ – Sid Sriram
- ‘MMM’ – Skinny Local, Cartel Madras
- ‘Rumble’ – Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan
- ‘Paradox’ – Slumberjack ft. The Kite String Tangle
- ‘Pro Freak (with Doechii, Fatman Scoop)’ – Smino
- ‘Show Me The Money’ – Snakehips & Tkay Maidza
- ‘Running Water’ – Soo Joo, Hudson Mohawke
- ‘I Go Get It’ – Souls Of Creation x Bobbie Johnson
- ‘Longevity Flow’ – Stormzy
- ‘Kwik Wontoo’ – Strategy & Footsie
- ‘Bored’ – Swim School
- ‘Lonely’ – The Blaze
- ‘Mercy’ – The Blessed Madonna ft. Jacob Lusk
- ‘Nothing Matters’ – The Last Dinner Party
- ‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones
- ‘Tommy’ – Walker.
- ‘Gan Ainm’ – Whenyoung
- ‘I’ve Got A Bf (Best Friend)’ – Willo & Niina
- ‘Complicated’ – Winston Surfshirt ft. Young Franco
- ‘Yaeji’ – For Granted
- ‘Eazi’ – Young Eman
- ‘One Of Those Days (With 347aidan) – Zack Bia ft. Lil Yachty
- ‘Osama (Bruno Be, Ralk Rework Edit)’ – Zakes Bantwini ft. Kasango
You can check out a Spotify playlist of the full soundtrack here.