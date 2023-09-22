‘EA Sports FC 24’ soundtrack: here’s a list of every song in the game

EA Sports FC 24 may not share the name of EA Sports‘ now-defunct FIFA series, but much of the football game will feel familiar. That includes its comprehensive soundtrack, which features over 100 artists – including The Rolling Stones, Kendrick Lamar, English Teacher, and Fred Again..

Yearly FIFA soundtracks have become a staple for many gamers’ listening habits, and that won’t end with EA Sports FC. Steve Schnur, worldwide executive and president of music for Electronic Arts, was responsible for FIFA‘s soundtracks – and he’s returned to do the same for EA Sports FC.

“The premiere of EA Sports FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity like never before,” he recently shared, announcing the first EA Sports FC‘s soundtrack. “We’ve curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music & artists that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture, and powers football life.”

Here’s every song in the EA Sports FC soundtrack

Below, you can see a full list of the music and artists that feature in EA Sports FC. However, it’s worth noting that certain songs marked in bold will not be added to the game until October 12, several weeks after EA Sports FC 24 launches.

You can check out a Spotify playlist of the full soundtrack here.