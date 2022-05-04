‘The Elder Scrolls 6’ release date, trailers, possible setting and everything we know so far

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced way back in 2018, and fans have been hungry for more details ever since. Even though Bethesda hasn’t exactly revealed much so far, there have been some interesting developments and hints as to the game’s setting, and development state.

Since Microsoft acquired Bethesda in 2021, there’s also been the question of platform exclusivity. The Elder Scrolls 6 could be an Xbox exclusive at launch, and looks set to be a huge follow up to Skyrim. What we don’t really know is when we’ll actually be able to play Elder Scrolls 6, with very little info out there regarding a possible release date.

To help keep you in the loop as we edge closer to the launch of Elder Scrolls 6, we’ve put together this guide. We’ll round up all the latest news, and update the page when we hear more on the setting and release window for the game.

Latest News

Advertisement

We’re still likely a ways off from the release of The Elder Scrolls 6, but there has been some interesting info given by Bethesda recently. As more details are revealed, we’ll collect them here.

Elder Scrolls 6 release date

Let’s get this out of the way first, there is no release date for Elder Scrolls 6 that has been officially confirmed by Bethesda. We don’t even have a release window, and given just how massive the game is likely to be, we could be waiting for a while.

Elder Scrolls 6 was officially revealed back in 2018 during E3, showing only a short teaser trailer and a title card. Since then, there have been few details drip-fed from official sources, and certainly nothing as concrete as gameplay. We’ll have to wait and see whether more marketing is ramped up after the release of Starfield this year.

Possible setting

Even though we only have a short teaser to go off of, fans have been trying to guess at where Elder Scrolls 6 could be set ever since its reveal. Many candidates have been brought up, including High Rock, Hammerfell, and Black Marsh. To be honest, the teaser gives very little away, only that the setting includes a mountainous region and borders with a large mass of water.

The closest thing we have to a proper clue as to the setting of Elder Scrolls 6 actually comes from the teaser released for Starfield back in 2021. As spotted by an eagle-eyed Reddit user, there is a strange mark seen on the console of a starship in the trailer. It’s scratched into the surface, and looks an awful lot like a landmass.

Advertisement

This mark has clearly been put there on purpose, and is strangely reminiscent of High Rock and Iliac Bay. You’ll have to decide for yourself as to whether there’s any weight to this observation, but we think it could definitely be a hint towards something related to Elder Scrolls 6.

Trailer

At the time of writing, there has only been one trailer released for Elder Scrolls 6. It’s a short 30-second teaser that pans across a mountainous landscape. The title card for the game then appears on screen, matching the style of previous games. Check it out below:

How far along is the development?

Elder Scrolls 6 was revealed in 2018, and at that time it was clear that the game was early in development, with only a very basic teaser shown. Since then, we’ve barely heard or seen anything, suggesting that the game could still be a ways off. Earlier this year, we reported on an update to the game’s LinkedIn page, which still listed the game as being in ‘pre-production.’ It’s important to note that this may not be indicative of the game’s current development state, but without any other info to go off of, it’s better to presume that Elder Scrolls 6 won’t release for a while.

When will we hear more?

We could be hearing more about Elder Scrolls 6 during the planned Bethesda Showcase coming June 12. It’s more likely that the presentation will focus on Starfield, but there could be an update on TES6 also. We’ll update once we know more.

It's game time! Join us for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. Save the date! #XboxBethesda https://t.co/voMeiFhdC4 pic.twitter.com/RK8N7qpWc6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) April 28, 2022

Is The Elder Scrolls 6 an Xbox exclusive?

Since Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, many fans have been wondering whether The Elder Scrolls 6 will release on PlayStation, or whether it will be an Xbox exclusive. We don’t have a definitive answer yet, but a recent interview with head of Xbox Phil Spencer hinted that it would be an Xbox ecosystem exclusive. This would mean console exclusivity with Xbox, and ways for PC players to access the game too. In terms of a PlayStation release, it seems unlikely for now. This could change in the future, but given that Starfield is Xbox exclusive, it seems to follow that Elder Scrolls 6 will be as well.

That’s all you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6. For more Bethesda games coverage be sure to check out our look at everything we know about Starfield so far. Once you’re done there, head over to our 10 games to look forward to in 2022 article.